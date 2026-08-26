Stock Market Holidays: Are BSE, NSE Closed On August 26 For Eid-e-Milad? Check Full List

Indian stock markets will remain open for regular trading on Wednesday, August 26, despite Eid-e-Milad being observed across the country. The BSE and NSE have not listed the festival as a trading holiday in their 2026 calendars.

Both exchanges will remain open for normal trading during standard hours. However, August 26 is designated as a settlement holiday (clearing holiday). While you can buy and sell shares normally, clearing and settlement activities will be deferred to the next business day.

The next scheduled stock market holiday is September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi. Diwali Laxmi Pujan falls on Sunday, November 8, in 2026. Although it is listed as a trading holiday, the exchanges will conduct the customary Muhurat Trading session, with timings to be announced separately.

Investors should note that a settlement holiday differs from a trading holiday: buying and selling can continue, while the transfer and settlement of securities and funds are deferred. Regular equity trading remains unaffected today.

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The following are the next market holidays for the remainder of the year

Date Day Trading Holiday 14-Sep-2026 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi 02-Oct-2026 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 20-Oct-2026 Tuesday Dussehra 10-Nov-2026 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada 24-Nov-2026 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev 25-Dec-2026 Friday Christmas

Banks will be closed on Wednesday, August 26. The Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar lists August 26 as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act in a number of regional offices. The day is observed for Id-E-Milad, Baravafat or Milad-un-Nabi, while Kerala is also marking Onam. Eid-e-Milad commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is observed on 12th Rabi al-Awwal.

ALSO READ: Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On August 26 For Eid-e-Milad? Check State-Wise Details

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