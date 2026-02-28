Get App
Ramadan 2026: Check March 1 Sehri, Iftar Timings In Your City

The beginning of Ramadan, or Ramzan, is traditionally determined after the sighting of the crescent moon.

The holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, started in India on Feb. 19 after the sighting of the crescent moon. For millions of Muslims in the country and worldwide, this ushers in a month-long period of fasting, prayer and spiritual renewal.

The beginning of Ramadan is determined after the sighting of the crescent moon. It is often spotted first in the Gulf nations, followed by India and nearby regions a day later. Due to this, the holy month began in a few countries, such as Saudi Arabia, a day earlier, on Feb. 18.

Symbolising discipline and gratitude, Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, and Muslims observe fast from dawn to dusk during this time, since it is considered one of the five pillars of Islam.

While observing fast, they abstain from eating and drinking, including water, from dawn until sunset.

Muslims begin their day with Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and conclude with the Iftar in the evening. Sehri offers nourishment and strength for the day ahead, and Iftar is considered the time for joy and often starts with dates and water.

In the month of Ramadan, Muslims also look forward to spending time with their family and friends. Along with fasting and praying to God, they engage in various charitable acts during this time.

During all the days of Ramadan, precise timings are followed for Sehri and Iftar, and these vary slightly from one location to another.

Ramadan 2026: Sehri, Iftar Timings for Mar. 1

The timings for Sehri and Iftar usually depend on the sighting of the moon and the sunrise. Here is taking a look at the timings across different cities in India for Sunday, Mar. 1.

  • New Delhi: Sehri - 5:27 a.m. Iftar- 6:22 p.m.  
  • Hyderabad: Sehri - 5:21 a.m. Iftar- 6:24 p.m.  
  • Mumbai Sehri - 5:38 a.m. Iftar- 6:44 p.m.  
  • Bengaluru Sehri - 5:24 a.m. Iftar- 6:30 p.m.  
  • Srinagar Sehri - 5:36 a.m. Iftar- 6:28 p.m.  
  • Lucknow Sehri - 5:12 a.m. Iftar - 6:08 p.m.  
  • Chennai Sehri - 05:13 a.m. Iftar - 6:18 p.m.  
  • Kolkata Sehri - 04:43 a.m. Iftar - 5:41 p.m.

Ramadan 2026: Significance  

Ramadan lasts 29 to 30 days and comes to an end with the celebrations of Eid al-Fitr, a major festival in the Islamic calendar.

It was during this month that the holy Qur'an was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammad.

