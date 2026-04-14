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NSE, BSE Holiday Today: Trading Suspended On April 14 For Ambedkar Jayanti

In 2026, Indian stock markets will observe sixteen holidays, including Ambedkar Jayanti, Maharashtra Day, and Diwali.

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NSE, BSE Holiday Today: Trading Suspended On April 14 For Ambedkar Jayanti
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The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain shut on April 14 in observance of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

On Tuesday, all trading activity will be suspended across segments, including equities, equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, and electronic gold receipts (EGR).

About Ambedkar Jayanti
Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti is observed annually on April 14 to commemorate the birth of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (1891)—the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, a distinguished jurist, and a pioneering social reformer.
Also known as Bhim Jayanti or Equality Day, the occasion honours Dr. Ambedkar's lifelong fight against caste discrimination and social injustice, as well as his contributions towards securing rights and dignity for marginalised communities in India.

Stock Market Holidays in 2026

According to the holiday calendar released by the NSE, Indian stock markets will observe 16 trading holidays in 2026, apart from Saturdays and Sundays. The remaining market holidays for the year are as follows:

April 14 (Tuesday): Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
May 1 (Friday): Maharashtra Day
May 28 (Thursday): Bakri Id
June 26 (Friday): Muharram
September 14 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi
October 2 (Friday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
October 20 (Tuesday): Dussehra
November 10 (Tuesday): Diwali – Balipratipada
November 24 (Tuesday): Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
December 25 (Friday): Christmas
 

The exchanges reserve the right to alter trading hours or declare additional closures under special circumstances, as and when required.

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