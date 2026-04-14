NSE, BSE Holiday Today: Trading Suspended On April 14 For Ambedkar Jayanti

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain shut on April 14 in observance of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

On Tuesday, all trading activity will be suspended across segments, including equities, equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, and electronic gold receipts (EGR).

About Ambedkar Jayanti

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti is observed annually on April 14 to commemorate the birth of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (1891)—the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, a distinguished jurist, and a pioneering social reformer.

Also known as Bhim Jayanti or Equality Day, the occasion honours Dr. Ambedkar's lifelong fight against caste discrimination and social injustice, as well as his contributions towards securing rights and dignity for marginalised communities in India.

Stock Market Holidays in 2026

According to the holiday calendar released by the NSE, Indian stock markets will observe 16 trading holidays in 2026, apart from Saturdays and Sundays. The remaining market holidays for the year are as follows:

April 14 (Tuesday): Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

May 1 (Friday): Maharashtra Day

May 28 (Thursday): Bakri Id

June 26 (Friday): Muharram

September 14 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 (Friday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 (Tuesday): Dussehra

November 10 (Tuesday): Diwali – Balipratipada

November 24 (Tuesday): Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25 (Friday): Christmas



The exchanges reserve the right to alter trading hours or declare additional closures under special circumstances, as and when required.

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