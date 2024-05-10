New OTT Releases This Week: 'Aavesham', 'Murder In Mahim', 'Undekhi Season 3' And More
Fahadh Faasil's 'Aavesham' has reportedly collected Rs 150 crore at the box office. It is streaming now on Prime Video.
A slew of new movies and web series are slated to release on various OTT platforms this week. Among the most awaited releases are blockbuster Malayalam movie 'Aavesham' and 'Murder In Mahim'.
Director Blessy’s survival drama 'The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham)' starring Prithviraj Sukumaran is also likely to get its digital premier this week,
1. 'Aavesham'
The Malayalam language action comedy hit the theatres on April 11. It is set in Bengaluru. Three youngsters from Kerala arrive in Bengaluru to pursue aeronautical engineering. During their course, they reach out to a gangster to exact revenge on their seniors.
However, the trio is unaware of what they are getting into and amidst the chaos they cross swords with another gangster. The trio fails their exams but are given a chance to work on it. Will the trio be successful in getting rid of both gangsters? Will they clear their engineering exams?
college, gangsters, mayhem, and a whole lot of unexpected! ð¤ª#AaveshamOnPrime, watch nowhttps://t.co/6L4qK9PLeR pic.twitter.com/rAIbvGXE9S— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 8, 2024
Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed are producers and Jithu Madhavan is the writer and director of the movie. The cast comprises Fahadh Faasil, Mithun Jai Shankar, Hipzster, Roshan Shahnavaz, Midhutty, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan.
Release Date: May 9
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
2. 'Yodha'
The movie’s theatrical release was on March 15 and it is now available on the OTT platform.
The story revolves around Arun Katyal (Sidharth Malhotra), who follows in his father’s footsteps to become a part of the Yodha Task Force. He is sent on a significant hijack mission. During the mission, a civilian's life gets compromised, and he is dismissed from the force.
A couple of years later, Arun finds himself trapped in a similar hijack situation and the government and his team accuse him of planning the hijack in revenge for his dismissal. Will Arun prove he is innocent or was he behind both the hijacks?
when danger closes in, courage soars high âï¸#YodhaOnPrime, watch nowhttps://t.co/K0hm1wz7tR#KaranJohar @apoorvamehta18 #ShashankKhaitan @SidMalhotra #RaashiiKhanna @DishPatani #SagarAmbre #PushkarOjha @DharmaMovies #MentorDiscipleEntertainment @Tseries pic.twitter.com/aeqUY5fhXf— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 9, 2024
Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha are the directors of the film, which has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. The film features Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna, Tanuj Virwani, Mridul Raj Anand, Ronit Roy, and Pawan Chopra.
Release Date: May 10
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
3. 'Undekhi (Season 3)'
The last season ended with a cliffhanger highlighting the unpredictable future of the Atwal family in Manali. The Atwal family is back and is eager to seek revenge but several lies and secrets need to unfold before all the chaos comes to an end. Papaji’s grey past comes back as a living nightmare with a chilling setback. Will DSP Ghosh be successful in revealing the truth just in time and getting justice? Will the Atwals make their way out through this situation?
The moment you've been waiting for!Â— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) May 9, 2024
Undekhi S3, streaming now, only on Sony LIV.#Undekhi3 #Undekhi3OnSonyLIV@SonyLIVIntl @applausesocial @Banijayasia @nairsameer @deepaksegal @deepak30000 @imrc_rajesh #HarshChhaya @debu_dibyendu @SURYA_SUN1990 @iam_anchalsingh pic.twitter.com/MlKE51jYhf
Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Anchal Singh, and Varun Badola are a part of this web series.
Release Date: May 10
Where To Watch: SonyLiv
4. 'Murder In Mahim'
This murder mystery revolves around a body being found in a public toilet at Mahim railway station. Inspector Jende and retired journalist Peter Fernandez come together to solve this mystery. The duo brings light to several social stigmas and bitter truths of society. Will the truth of this case change their personal lives?
Raj Acharya is the director of the series and the cast comprises Ashutosh Rana, Vijay Raaz, Shivaji Satam, and Shivangi Raghuvanshi.
Release Date: May 10
Where To Watch: JioCinema
5. 'Maxton Hall: The World Between Us'
This is a six-part series based on the popular novel 'Save Me' by Mona Kasten. This story depicts a modern take on a love story between two classes of society at an elite private school.
Ruby, who has got admitted to the prestigious school based on her scholarship, learns about a secret, and millionaire heir, James Beaufort has to cope with the consequences. Will this secret disrupt their lives or will it have a positive impact?
indulge in a world of wealth, privilege, and forbidden desires!#MaxtonHallOnPrime, watch nowhttps://t.co/dQS7zIVLdI pic.twitter.com/Hsb656cM1s— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 9, 2024
Harriet Herbig-Matten, Damian Hardung, Andrea Guo, Sonja Weibe, and Justus Riesner are a part of this series.
Release Date: May 9
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Apart from these, the following movies and series will be available on OTT platforms:
'Mother of the Bride' (Netflix)
'All of Us Strangers' (Disney plus Hotstar)
'Bodkin' (Netflix)
'Under The Bridge' (Disney plus Hotstar)
'Doctor Who (Season 14)' (Disney plus Hotstar)
'Aadujeevitham-The Goat Life' (Disney plus Hotstar)
'Cooking Up Murder' (Netflix)
'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' (JioCinema)