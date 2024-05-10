New OTT Releases This Week: 'Aavesham', 'Murder In Mahim', 'Undekhi Season 3' And More

The movie’s theatrical release was on March 15 and it is now available on the OTT platform.

The story revolves around Arun Katyal (Sidharth Malhotra), who follows in his father’s footsteps to become a part of the Yodha Task Force. He is sent on a significant hijack mission. During the mission, a civilian's life gets compromised, and he is dismissed from the force.

A couple of years later, Arun finds himself trapped in a similar hijack situation and the government and his team accuse him of planning the hijack in revenge for his dismissal. Will Arun prove he is innocent or was he behind both the hijacks?