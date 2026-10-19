'Kachre Ka Drum Bhi Chori Ho Gaya': Bittu Tabahi's New Video Goes Viral After Bin Near Ajnar River Goes Missing

A young environmental activist's efforts to keep a river clean have faced another setback after one of the dustbins installed for public use went missing.

Dustbin Installed To Keep River Clean

Environmental activist Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi, has been working to clean the Ajnar River in Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh. As part of his efforts, the 20-year-old activist had placed two dustbins along the riverbank so that visitors could dispose of their waste properly.

However, one of the dustbins was missing when Bittu returned to the area. He later shared a video on Instagram on Friday, showing the condition of the river and its surroundings.

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Bittu explained that the bins had not been placed for his personal use. Instead, they were meant to make it easier for people to throw away their waste and help prevent further pollution around the river.

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Plastic Waste Returns To Ajnar River

The video showed plastic bags and other waste scattered along the banks of the Ajnar River. The garbage has appeared again despite Bittu spending months cleaning the river and removing waste from the water.

According to Bittu, the return of waste has been disappointing after the work he had put into cleaning the river. His latest update also highlighted the difficulty of maintaining a clean environment when facilities provided for public use are removed.

Sharing the situation on Instagram, Bittu said the drums placed for public convenience had also been stolen. His statement highlighted that the dustbins were intended to support the public and encourage responsible waste disposal.

Bittu Cleans River Again

Instead of stopping his cleanup efforts, Bittu returned to the river after finding it polluted again. He began removing the waste from the water, collecting the garbage bag by bag.

Bittu has previously said that he is not a strong swimmer. Despite this, he entered the river to remove the accumulated waste and continue the cleanup work.

His latest effort comes as the Ajnar River continues to face the challenge of recurring waste. While the dustbins were intended to make waste disposal easier for visitors, their use also depends on people avoiding littering and disposing of garbage responsibly.

The incident has also highlighted the difficulty of maintaining a clean public space after extensive cleanup efforts. Bittu's continued work shows that removing existing waste is only one part of keeping the river clean, while preventing fresh garbage from reaching the water remains an ongoing challenge.

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