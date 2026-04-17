Joined At 9, Gone By 2: Gen Z Employee's Lunch Exit On Day One Sparks Debate

Imagine showing up all dressed to your new job, attending onboarding, stepping out for lunch and deciding you are done. This is exactly the kind of story that has sparked a full-blown debate on how young professionals view work, boundaries and expectations. It all started with one viral post about a Gen Z employee who stepped out for lunch and decided to not return.

Career counsellor Simon Ingari shared the incident on X where he explained how a new hire joined the team, went through onboarding and listened as the manager outlined the day's schedule. "Lunch break is 1 to 2," the manager said, as per the post.

The man acknowledged it and got up at 1 pm, saying, “Going for lunch.”

No Slack message.

No “network issue.”

No dramatic excuse.



At 4:18 PM, HR finally texted.



Gen Z replied and said,

“I realized this isn't aligned with what I'm looking for.”



Boss just stared at the phone.



- No shouting.

- No argument.

- Just a decision.



That's when the team… — Simons (@Simon_Ingari) April 16, 2026

So far, it was all completely normal. Except that the employee never came back. There was no Slack message, no call or explanation.

By 4:18 pm, HR finally reached out, only to receive a blunt response. His reply, “I realised this isn't aligned with what I'm looking for.”

Ingari didn't just share the anecdote; he used it to highlight a shift in workplace attitudes.

In a follow-up post, he wrote, “When people say Gen Z lacks commitment, what they really mean is Gen Z doesn't stay to be convinced, pressured, or guilted into a bad deal.”

He added, “They listen carefully. They test the reality. And when it doesn't match the promise, they leave.” He added, “It's not disrespectful. It's efficient.”

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Internet Reacts

Many users backed the employee, calling the move bold but honest. Some described it as setting “healthy boundaries,” while others saw it as a sign of self-respect. A user pointed out that younger workers are no longer willing to tolerate a mismatch between what is promised during hiring and what actually happens on day one.

Critics argued that leaving without informing the employer was unprofessional and could backfire in the long run. A few said that even if the job wasn't a good fit, basic courtesy demanded at least a proper exit or explanation.

Others felt that every new role deserves some time before making such a quick call.

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