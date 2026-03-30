Hanuman Jayanti 2026 Date And Time: When Is Hanuman Jayanti? Check Significance, Puja Timings

Hanuman Jayanti celebrates Lord Hanuman's birth. It is observed on the full moon (Purnima) of the Shukla Paksha in the lunar month of Chaitra. If you're looking to confirm when Hanuman Jayanti will be observed in 2026, the key details are outlined below.

Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Date And Time

Hanuman Jayanti 2026 will be celebrated on April 2. As per Drik Panchang, the timings for the day are as follows:

Purnima Tithi Begins - 7:06 a.m. on April 1

Purnima Tithi Ends - 7:41 a.m. on April 2

Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Significance

Falling on the full moon day in the month of Chaitra, Hanuman Jayanti celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, popularly known as the Vanara God. While this auspicious occasion is celebrated nationwide, its date may differ depending on regional traditions and calendar systems. In North India, the Chaitra Purnima observance is considered significant.

Tradition holds that Lord Hanuman was born at sunrise. In keeping with this belief, temples mark Hanuman Jayanti by commencing religious discourses before dawn and concluding them shortly after the sun has risen. A staunch devotee of Lord Rama and Sita, he is also referred to as Anjaneya.

ALSO READ: Mahavir Jayanti Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE, BSE Open Or Closed On March 31?

Lord Hanuman is often described in scriptures as a manifestation of Lord Shiva. According to tradition, he was born to assist Lord Rama, later becoming his most devoted follower. He is venerated as a protector against evil forces and is believed to command the mystical Ashta Siddhi and Nav Nidhi.

Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Rituals

Devotional practices on the day begin early, with followers rising before sunrise for a purifying bath. An idol of Lord Hanuman is installed on a wooden plank, and a diya filled with ghee or oil is lit in reverence. Offerings of boondi or boondi laddoo are made, and the Hanuman Chalisa is recited. Many also visit temples with traditional offerings such as coconut and sweets. Devotees do mantra chanting, Sundara Kand recitations, and offer special prayers dedicated to Lord Rama.

ALSO READ: Bank Holiday On March 31: Nearly A Dozen States To Observe Holiday For Mahavir Jayanti; Check List

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.