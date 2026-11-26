An unexplained countdown has appeared at several locations in Gurugram and Mumbai, prompting curiosity among residents and online users about what the timer could be signalling and what might happen when it reaches zero.

Among the installations drawing the most attention is a towering black structure at World Mark in Gurugram's Sector 65.

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One face of the structure carries three zeros, while the opposite side displays a digital clock counting down towards an undisclosed date or event.

A similar timer has appeared on a digital billboard at WEH Vakola in Mumbai. The presence of matching installations in the two cities has raised the possibility of a coordinated promotional campaign.

The countdown has also made its way to the Instamart app, extending the unusual display beyond physical locations. The presence of similar visuals across outdoor installations and a digital platform has led users to speculate that they could be connected to a larger announcement.

Adding to the online theories are visual references to dark-coloured cans, prompting guesses about a possible connection with the beverage industry.

However, no official confirmation has emerged about the brand, product or event behind the countdown.

Social media platform X has become a hub for discussions, with users attempting to decode the clues and identify what could be unveiled. Theories range from pop-culture references to the possibility of an upcoming product launch.

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The countdown has left one central question unanswered: are the monolith, billboards and Instamart timer separate promotional exercises, or different elements of a single marketing campaign?

With no official explanation so far, attention is now focused on the moment the timer reaches zero, when the mystery could finally be revealed.

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