Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026: Check Offers On Apple's iPhone 17, iPhone 18 Pro Max And More

Apple's latest and older iPhone models are among the highlights of Flipkart's ongoing festive sale. Buyers can find price cuts across the iPhone range, with additional savings available through eligible bank cards and exchange offers. However, the advertised effective prices may depend on meeting the conditions attached to each offer.

Flipkart Diwali Sale 2026: iPhone Deals And Prices

The Big Bang Diwali Sale began on October 28 and features offers across smartphones, laptops, smartwatches and other electronics. The iPhone 17 is available at an effective price of Rs 79,999, compared with its listed price of Rs 99,900. The advertised deal includes additional savings through eligible bank and exchange offers.

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The iPhone 15 is listed at Rs 59,999, down from Rs 69,999. Buyers looking for newer models can also find discounts on the iPhone 18 Pro Max, which is listed at Rs 1,73,900 against its earlier listed price of Rs 1,79,900. The iPhone 18 Pro is available for Rs 1,58,900, compared with Rs 1,64,900.

The sale also covers Apple's previous generation of Pro models. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is listed at Rs 1,42,900, down from Rs 1,49,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro is available for Rs 1,27,900 against its listed price of Rs 1,34,900. Meanwhile, the iPhone Air is listed at Rs 99,900, compared with Rs 1,19,900. These prices may include bank discounts and exchange bonuses, where applicable. The final amount can vary depending on the payment method, the condition of the exchanged device and the offers available to an individual buyer.

Bank Discounts And Exchange Offers

Flipkart is offering an instant discount of 10 per cent on eligible purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards. The offer also applies to eligible SBI credit card EMI transactions. Buyers can get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on selected devices, in addition to the exchange value of their old smartphone.

The platform has also reduced the price of Apple's iCloud+ subscription. A 12 month plan is listed at Rs 749, compared with its regular price of Rs 900. Customers should review the terms of each offer before making a purchase. Bank discounts may have eligibility conditions, while exchange benefits can depend on the old device and its condition. The price displayed on the product page may therefore differ from the final amount payable.

The range of offers gives buyers an opportunity to compare different iPhone generations according to their budget. The iPhone 17 may appeal to those who want a newer model without spending on a Pro variant, while the iPhone Air offers another option for buyers considering a different design. Those planning to upgrade should compare the final price after eligible discounts, storage variants and exchange benefits before deciding which model offers better value.

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