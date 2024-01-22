First Accident On Atal Setu: Woman Suffers Minor Injuries; Watch Video
MTHL first accident: The woman sustained minor injuries, while the car's roof and windshield were damaged.
Just over a week after the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) was inaugurated, the first accident was reported on the newly opened sea-bridge on Sunday afternoon.
According to an official from Nhava Sheva police station, a red Maruti car was on its way to Mumbai from Navi Mumbai when the accident occurred. A woman sustained minor injuries after the car she was driving hit the divider on Atal Setu.
The vehicle flipped and skidded along the road for some distance before returning to an upright position. The woman sustained minor injuries, while the car's roof and windshield were damaged.
Below is a video of the mishap:
According to Navi Mumbai Police, the four other occupants of the vehicle, including two children aged between five and 11 years and two women, escaped unhurt.
The injured woman was rushed to a hospital in Navi Mumbai with the help of traffic police but her family members got her discharged and took her back to Mumbai.
According to the officials, this is the first accident on India’s longest sea bridge. The Nhava Sheva police are in the process of registering an FIR against the woman, who is yet to be identified, on a complaint by the traffic police. Further investigation is underway.
About Atal Setu Bridge
Officially known as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, this sea bridge was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12. The 21.8-km-long MTHL, which connects south Mumbai with the satellite city of Navi Mumbai, is a six-lane bridge.
(With PTI inputs)