First Accident On Atal Setu: Woman Suffers Minor Injuries; Watch Video

According to an official from Nhava Sheva police station, a red Maruti car was on its way to Mumbai from Navi Mumbai when the accident occurred. A woman sustained minor injuries after the car she was driving hit the divider on Atal Setu.

The vehicle flipped and skidded along the road for some distance before returning to an upright position. The woman sustained minor injuries, while the car's roof and windshield were damaged.

Below is a video of the mishap: