Engineer On Weekdays, Rapido Driver During Weekend: Viral Post On Expensive Life In Bengaluru Sparks Debate

A casual Rapido ride in Bengaluru has turned into a wider conversation about money, side hustles and the rising cost of living in India's tech hubs.

A post by X user Shabaz about his weekend Rapido captain has gone viral after he discovered that the rider ferrying him through the city's traffic was not just any driver but a fellow software engineer with a six‑figure monthly salary working at a multinational company.

According to Shabaz's post on X, the interaction began like any other bike‑taxi ride. "The rider, a 35-year-old, started speaking in Kannada, realised mine wasn't great, and switched to English. He asked what I do, and I told him I'm a software engineer," Shabaz wrote.

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"Then he told me he's also a software developer at an MNC, earning a six-figure salary. But on weekends, he drives Rapido because he's married, has a young child, and wants the extra income to support his family."

“It genuinely made me think. If someone with a good tech job and a six-figure salary still feels the need for a weekend side hustle, how expensive has life become in Bangalore and other Tier-1 cities?” Shabaz ended the post

The tweet quickly sparked debate online. Some users praised the rider's hustle, saying his willingness to work extra hours showed responsibility and dedication towards his family. Others saw the story as a worrying sign of financial pressure, pointing out that if someone with a reputed MNC job and a six‑figure salary still needs extra income, the situation may be even tougher for lower‑paid workers.

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For now, the Rapido rider remains unnamed, but his story has clearly struck a chord. In a city full of engineers and startups, his weekend rides have become a symbol of both the ambition and anxiety of people trying to get ahead, or simply stay afloat, in a fast‑growing but increasingly expensive urban life.

“Some people are not able to manage the expenses of their small family. Even though they are earning more than 1 lakh per month. At the same time many people are able to lead their life with Rs 50000 per month. The problem is the management of our personal finances and lifestyle.”, one user wrote in comments.

Another user said, “Life hasn't become expensive; there ppl who become too greedy to earn money, depriving lower income ppl of opportunities.. Next time check with such ppl, is he reporting this extra income to income tax...”

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