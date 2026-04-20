Employee Who Stayed After 90% Pay Hike Loses Job In Four Months

A man was told he was too valuable to lose and was offered a 90% hike to stay. It felt like a win at the time. Four months later, he was out of a job. X user Simon Ingari shared the story on the microblogging platform. He explains why taking back your resignation may lead to regret, the Economic Times reported.

It all started when an employee officially handed in their two-week notice, planning to leave the job for a new opportunity. The HR manager seemed to have been taken aback and asked why the employee hadn't brought up their plans sooner. The employee clarified that they had been holding off for the right time to share their decision.

When questioned about why they were leaving, the employee shared that they had accepted a new position with a substantially higher salary. They were getting 170,000 compared to their existing 100,000. Recognising the possibility of losing an important team member, the HR manager promptly countered with an offer. They suggested an even larger salary of 190,000.

Feeling appreciated and swayed by the massive pay increase, the employee decided to retract the resignation and continue with the company. The manager supported this choice by commending the employee's work and stressing how essential they were to the organisation.

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However, things shifted dramatically just four months later when the same employee received a termination letter. The employee questioned the move and was told that the organisation was in the middle of restructuring due to poor business performance. When they pointed out that the company had only recently brought on an assistant despite citing monetary limitations. The reply was short and detached - the instructions had come from senior management and the employee was given two weeks to hand over all responsibilities.

That's when the regret took over. The story is a reminder that counter offers don't guarantee lasting security.

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