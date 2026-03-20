Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection, Day 1: Aditya Dhar's Action Thriller Earns Over Rs 100 Crore

The much-anticipated Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge opened strong at the box office on Thursday. The film earned a total net collection of over Rs 100 crore, signalling the massive audience response at the box office. Data from industry tracker Sacnilk showed that the film had a strong opening, driven by Hindi markets and wide release. Hindi led with Rs 99.10 crore and 73.6% occupancy from 19,500 shows. Telugu collected Rs 2.12 crore, while Tamil earned Rs 1.16 crore. Malayalam and Kannada saw smaller numbers but decent occupancy.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection News

Even before release, Dhurandhar 2 earned massive numbers due to its huge fanbase. Backed by Jio Studios, the film smashed records in paid previews, collecting around Rs 43 crore in just half a day. "On Day 1, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge collected a net of Rs 102.55 crore across 21,728 shows. This brings its total gross collections to Rs 172.63 crore and total net collections to Rs 145.55 crore so far," Sacnilk noted.

The action-packed spy thriller is the sequel to Dhurandhar, which was released in December. The story follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent, who infiltrates Karachi's criminal networks and political circles.

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Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review

In his movie review, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that Dhurandhar 2 delivers on "every front," be it scale, drama, emotions, action, performances and impact. "Dhurandhar 2 is CINEMA AT ITS BEST," he wrote.

The film stars an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Gaurav Gera, among others. Their combined star power also helped in boosting the film's massive popularity during Dhurandhar's release.

Despite its unusually long run time, Dhurandhar received widespread praise from critics and audiences for its gripping storytelling and strong direction by Aditya Dhar. Its success created huge anticipation for Dhurandhar 2, which was reflected in its strong earnings in just a day of release.

Notably, Dhurandhar also earned the title of highest-grossing Hindi film of all time with its over Rs 1,000 crore India gross collections.

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