Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's Film Roars At Box Office, Earns Rs 48 Crore From Early Preview Shows

Ranveer Singh's much-awaited film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has finally hit theatres, with early preview shows held on March 18. The sequel made a thunderous start at the box office, serving a dose of action, drama, and complete entertainment to the audiences. The film was expected to have a massive opening, just like its first part. Interestingly, it roared even louder from its preview screenings.



The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, has outperformed expectations, collecting 70% more than the opening day earnings of the first instalment, Dhurandhar. It also registered a massive 340% jump in premiere collections compared to previous Indian films, setting a new benchmark for early previews.

Despite facing last-minute technical glitches that led to delays and rescheduling of several shows, the film maintained a solid start. Tamil and Telugu screenings began at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, while Malayalam and Kannada versions were pushed to Thursday morning. Most Hindi shows proceeded as scheduled, with only minor disruptions reported.

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected Rs 47.90 crore net in India from its early preview shows (with block seats). The Aditya Dhar directorial recorded approximately 12,422 shows with an overall occupancy ranging from 45-55%. With this number, the sequel has comfortably surpassed the opening of Dhurandhar, which earned Rs 28 crore.

It is worth noting that it has also surpassed the record set by horror-comedy Stree 2. The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer earned over Rs 10 crore in preview collections. But Dhurandhar: The Revenge has now taken that benchmark to a new level.

What To Expect From Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Made under the direction of Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge picks up from where the first film ended. It continues the journey of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari, tracing his rise as Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari.

The sequel also shows his journey from becoming Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza, who intrudes into Pakistan as a spy to avenge the terrorist attacks in the nation.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Cast

Besides Ranveer Singh, the spy-action thriller brings back the talented supporting cast including, Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal of the ISI, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam of Sindh Police's Lyari Task Force, R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, the Director of the IB (a character inspired by Ajit Doval), Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Yami Gautam. Released in five languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, the 235-minute film delivers a never-seen-before gripping cinematic experience that audiences are definitely loving.

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