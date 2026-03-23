Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection, Day 4: Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns Over Rs 450 Crore In Opening Weekend

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is shaping up to be a major commercial success, having already earned over Rs 541 crore in India (gross) in its first weekend itself. On Day 4 of release of the highly awaited spy thriller, Dhurandhar 2 collected a net of Rs 114.85 crore across 21,202 shows nationwide, industry tracker Sacnilk reported.

Aditya Dhar's directorial continues to enjoy sustained mass appeal, reaching its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 691.32 crore so far. The film was launched on March 19 and had already earned over Rs 43 crore during its paid preview shows on Wednesday.

On its very first day, it earned an impressive over Rs 100 crore, shattering multiple box office records. On its Day 2, Dhurandhar 2 earned over Rs 80 crore. In the subsequent two days, boosted by the Eid festival and the extended weekend, the film witnessed massive growth, crossing Rs 110 crore on both Saturday and Sunday. Occupancy levels also peaked above 80% during the weekend, Sacnilk data showed.

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Dhurandhar 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 0: Rs 43.00 crore

Day 1 (1st Thursday): Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2 (1st Friday): Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3 (1st Saturday): Rs 113.00 crore

Day 4 (1st Sunday): Rs 114.85 crore

Total India (net): Rs 454 crore

Total India (gross): Rs 541 crore

Overseas gross: Rs 149 crore

Total worldwide gross: Rs 691 crore

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On Day 4, most earnings of the film came from the Hindi version, contributing Rs 107 crore. It recorded a strong 82.0% occupancy across 18,779 shows in India, data showed.

The movie, a sequel to 2025 film Dhurandhar, has been hailed as a "masterpiece" by film critics despite its long run time. The movie's impressive direction and cinematic experience, coupled with strong performances by Ranveer Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, among others, has kept audiences highly engaged about all the developments related to the film.

In part 2, the story builds up on Dhurandhar, exploring themes of power, espionage and revenge. Ranveer Singh, who plays the undercover Indian spy, successfully infiltrates the crime network in Pakistan's Lyari town. Dhurandhar was released in December and turned into an instant hit with the audience, becoming the highest grossing Indian film of all time in Hindi language. Overall, Dhurandhar achieved a worldwide collection of over Rs 1,300 crore, which could likely be surpassed by its sequel in a much shorter period.

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