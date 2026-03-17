Chaitra Navratri 2026: Day-Wise Colours List, Significance And All You Need To Know

Chaitra Navratri is one of the most important festivals observed by Hindus. It also marks the commencement of Hindu New Year. During this time, people worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga and pray for the well-being of their families and loved ones. In many communities, special rituals are conducted at homes and temples and people gather to sing devotional songs. Chaitra Navratri is observed in the lunar month of Chaitra (March-April). In 2026, the festivities will be observed from March 19 to March 27.

Significance Of Colours In Chaitra Navratri

One key aspect of Chaitra Navratri is worshipping different forms of Goddess Durga each day. Devotees perform specific rituals, prayers and offerings corresponding to each form. Each day also has a dedicated colour, which devotees wear to honour the goddess. The colours of Chaitra Navratri vary by region but commonly include red, yellow, green, grey, orange and purple. The festival is considered an auspicious time for spiritual renewal.

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Chaitra Navratri 2026: Day-Wise Colour List

According to the DrikPanchang website, nine different, vibrant colours are incorporated into puja rituals during navratri.

Day 1 (Pratipada -Ghatasthapana & Shailputri Puja): Yellow

Day 2 (Dwitiya -Brahmacharini Puja): : Green

Day 3 (tritiya -Chandraghanta Puja): Blue

Day 4 (Chaturthi -Kushmanda Puja): Orange

Day 5 (Panchami - Skandamata Puja): White

Day 6 (Shashti - Katyayani Puja): Red

Day 7 (Saptami - Kalaratri Puja): Royal Blue

Day 8 (Ashtami - Mahagauri Puja & Kanya Pujan): Pink

Day 9 (Navami - Siddhidatri Puja & Ram Navami): Purple

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