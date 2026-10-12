Caught On Camera: Knife Attack, Brutal Beating As Around 50 People Clash With 3 In Lucknow Over Land Dispute

Three brothers were seriously injured after a group of over 30 people allegedly attacked them during a land dispute in Jagatpal Kheda, under the BBD police station area in Lucknow, on Sunday afternoon. The attackers allegedly demolished a boundary wall and gate before assaulting the victims with sticks and knives. The victims also alleged that the attackers opened fire, a claim denied by the police.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

According to the complaint filed by Harishchandra Yadav, a resident of Chhota Bharwara, a plot in Jagatpal Kheda is at the centre of a long-running dispute between family members in Lucknow. The matter is currently pending before a court.

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Harishchandra alleged that his cousin, Vinod Yadav, arrived at the disputed property with 50 to 60 people to take possession of the land, as per the local media.

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The group allegedly began damaging the boundary wall and gate. When Satish Yadav, Shivam Yadav and Sonu Yadav reached the spot and objected, the accused allegedly attacked them with sticks and knives. The victims were reportedly chased and assaulted, with the attackers also allegedly resorting to stone-pelting.

The three brothers sustained serious injuries and collapsed at the scene. Family members subsequently rushed them to hospitals for treatment. According to reports, Satish and Shivam were shifted to a private hospital after their condition was assessed as critical, while Sonu continued receiving treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The incident reportedly continued for around 20 minutes, triggering panic in the neighbourhood. Residents allegedly shut their doors amid fears of further violence. A video purportedly showing the assault has also circulated on social media.

The victims accused the attackers of firing before fleeing the scene. However, a police official said the police team had not confirmed any firing in the incident.

Police have registered a first information report based on Harishchandra's complaint against four named accused, including Vinod Yadav, and around 50 to 60 unidentified people. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and using surveillance inputs to identify those involved.

Police teams are conducting searches to apprehend the accused, while some suspects have reportedly been detained for questioning.

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