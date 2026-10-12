Tukaram Mundhe Gets Another Key Role, Named Secretary Of Panel To Overhaul MPSC

The Maharashtra government has appointed senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe as secretary of a five-member committee tasked with investigating alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and recommending reforms to the state's recruitment system.

The decision followed an 11-day protest by MPSC aspirants in Pune, which ended after the government announced measures to address their demands.



The committee, headed by retired judge Dilip Bhosale, will investigate allegations of examination irregularities, including suspected paper leaks, and submit its report within 60 days. Its other members include IPS officer Laxmi Gautam, former IAS officer Ganesh Patil and retired judge PD Naik.

The government's announcement came after discussions with protesters at SM Joshi Bridge. Public Works Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale outlined several assurances aimed at addressing concerns over recruitment transparency, examination delays and accountability within the commission.

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Among the key decisions, MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar will remain on compulsory leave until the inquiry is completed. The government has also agreed to withdraw cases registered against protesters, addressing another major demand raised during the agitation.

Additionally, the state government has committed to filling 70,000 vacant posts over the next three years. It has also promised to double the number of Group C vacancies to be filled through the 2027 examination, offering a significant recruitment commitment to candidates awaiting government employment opportunities.

The protest gained momentum amid demands for a comprehensive overhaul of the MPSC's functioning, with aspirants seeking accountability for alleged irregularities and suspected paper leaks. Candidates also called for timely examinations, transparent selection procedures and action against officials found responsible for any wrongdoing.

Following the government's assurances, the aspirants agreed to end their agitation late on Sunday night. A major factor in resolving the standoff was the announcement that Bhimanwar would go on leave while the inquiry takes place.

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, who supported the protesters, welcomed the inquiry while stressing that the investigation must examine the commission's functioning thoroughly and establish accountability wherever necessary.

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Tukaram Mundhe, currently serving as the Commissioner of Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) since May 2026, has been actively leading high-profile enforcement drives and safety crackdowns across the state. Known for his strict administrative stance, he now plays a vital role in addressing recent administrative and civil service grievances in the region.

(With the PTI inputs)

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