Buy, Sell Or Hold: HDFC Bank, Vodafone Idea, Poonwalla Fincorp, Emcure Pharma | Ask Profit

Should you add hold of HDFC Bank Ltd.? Should you add shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Engineers India Ltd.?

Gaurav Sharma, VPN Head of Research at Globe Capital, and Saurabh Jain, Equity head research at SMC Global Securities provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Poonwalla Fincorp (CMP: Rs 453.60)

Saurabh Jain: Hold

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The numbers are great and company is quite consistent on the operational front and it is expected that the growth will be strong enough going forward as well

It is a 'hold'

Engineers India (CMP: Rs 293.90)

Saurabh Jain: Sell

The stock has not even given returns to match the Nifty returns in the last 20 years

It is a laggard

Lot of volatility weaker trends in the business

Add banking ETF or Pharma ETF instead

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Vodafone Idea (CMP: Rs 12.73)

Gaurav Sharma: Hold

Hold on to this position

Stock came down from recent peak

Trading closer to the support levels

Maintain stop loss at Rs 12.40 levels

Expect a reversal

Any bounce beyond 13.5 levels will be very positive sign and will take the stock high to 14-15 levels

Emcure Pharmaceuticals (CMP: Rs 1,858.40)

Saurabh Jain: Hold

The company has put up a good show in terms of both profitability and margins

The stock has been a good outperformer in the current market environment

It is a good hold

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HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 706.55)

Gaurav Sharma: Sell

Better to exit the stock, if if maintaining a trading position

The stock is under pressure

The only positive is that it is trading near its support level

There are no concrete signs of any meaningful reversal coming in

Avoid trading position

IPCA Laboratories (CMP: Rs 1900.70)

Saurabh Jain: Hold

Most of the Pharma companies are doing good

IPCA lab is more different

Profitability grew over 50% in the last quarter earnings

Good hold

Can expect 20-25% kind of a return

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