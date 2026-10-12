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Buy, Sell Or Hold: HDFC Bank, Vodafone Idea, Poonwalla Fincorp, Emcure Pharma | Ask Profit

Market experts shared their insights on fundamentals and technical levels for key stocks.

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Buy, Sell Or Hold: HDFC Bank, Vodafone Idea, Poonwalla Fincorp, Emcure Pharma | Ask Profit
Expert insights on which stocks to buy, sell or hold.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
HDFC Bank Ltd.
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Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd
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Vodafone Idea Ltd.
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Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
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Should you add hold of HDFC Bank Ltd.? Should you add shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Poonawalla Fincorp  Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Engineers India Ltd.?

Gaurav Sharma, VPN Head of Research at Globe Capital, and Saurabh Jain, Equity head research at SMC Global Securities provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Poonwalla Fincorp (CMP: Rs 453.60)

Saurabh Jain: Hold

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  • The numbers are great and company is quite consistent on the operational front and it is expected that the growth will be strong enough going forward as well 
  • It is a 'hold'

Engineers India (CMP: Rs 293.90)

Saurabh Jain: Sell

  • The stock has not even given returns to match the Nifty returns in the last 20 years
  • It is a laggard
  • Lot of volatility weaker trends in the business 
  • Add banking ETF or Pharma ETF instead

ALSO READ: Google DeepMind's Lila Ibrahim Explains How AI Will Help Indian Farmers, Sees It Giving Jowar Research A Boost

Vodafone Idea (CMP: Rs 12.73)

Gaurav Sharma: Hold

  • Hold on to this position
  • Stock came down from recent peak
  • Trading closer to the support levels
  • Maintain stop loss at Rs 12.40 levels
  • Expect a reversal
  • Any bounce beyond 13.5 levels will be very positive sign and will take the stock high to 14-15 levels 

Emcure Pharmaceuticals (CMP: Rs 1,858.40)

Saurabh Jain: Hold

  • The company has put up a good show in terms of both profitability and margins
  • The stock has been a good outperformer in the current market environment 
  • It is a good hold

ALSO READ: Mutual Funds See Big Net Outflow: AMFI Data Shows Rs 1.33 Lakh Crore Withdrawal In September

HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 706.55)

Gaurav Sharma: Sell 

  • Better to exit the stock, if if maintaining a trading position 
  • The stock is under pressure 
  • The only positive is that it is trading near its support level 
  • There are no concrete signs of any meaningful reversal coming in 
  • Avoid trading position 

IPCA Laboratories (CMP: Rs 1900.70)

Saurabh Jain: Hold

  • Most of the Pharma companies are doing good 
  • IPCA lab is more different
  • Profitability grew over 50% in the last quarter earnings
  • Good hold
  • Can expect 20-25% kind of a return

ALSO READ: Jefferies And Morgan Stanley Trim DMart's Price Targets On Q2 Profit Miss, But The Long-Term Bet Remains Intact: Here's Why 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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