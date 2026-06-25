Billionaire Builder Spotted On Mumbai Metro For Efficient Site Visits

In an unexpected encounter on Mumbai Metro's Aqua Line, a Mumbai citizen Vishal Bhargava said he bumped into Irfan Razack, a real-estate entrepreneur associated with Prestige Group, along with businessman Shahid Balwa and members of the Prestige team.

Bhargava narrated the incident on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Bumped into the billionaire owner of Prestige - Irfan Razack, the giant landowner of Mumbai Shahid Balwa as well as the elaborate Prestige team.

Curious to see Razack travelling by metro, Bhargava asked him why he had chosen the train over road transport. "Asked Mr Razack "How come in the Metro?," he added. To which Razack replied, "Moving from one site to the other."

The route where, the business tycoons were travelling were from Nautilus to Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC)

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects plans to launch two new housing projects in Delhi-NCR this fiscal with an estimated revenue of nearly Rs 7,000 crore as part of its expansion plan.

In April last year, Bengaluru-based Prestige Group launched its first housing project in Delhi-NCR with a total revenue potential of around Rs 12,000 crore.

In an interview with PTI, Prestige Estates Chairman Irfan Razack said, "We are quite bullish on the Delhi-NCR market. We did sales bookings of around Rs 10,000 crore in the NCR market during the last fiscal". He said the company would launch two new housing projects in Delhi-NCR this fiscal, one each in Noida and Gurugram.

The total developable area in these two projects would be nearly 8 million sq ft, and the total revenue potential is estimated at Rs 6,800 crore, as per the company's latest investor presentation.

ALSO READ: Prestige Group to Launch Two Housing Projects in Delhi-NCR in FY26-27; Targets Rs 7,000 Crore Revenue

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