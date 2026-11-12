This Bengaluru Startup Is Turning Non-Recyclable Waste Into Non-Toxic Ash

Bengaluru-based cleantech startup Neo San is trying to address India's growing waste problem by treating non-recyclable waste where it is generated, rather than sending it to distant landfills or disposal facilities.

Founded in 2022 by Dhwaj Bagrecha, the startup makes compact thermal processing systems for dry reject, sanitary and biomedical waste. Its approach is aimed at reducing the need to collect and transport such waste over long distances.

Neo San's technology uses electric heating based on induction principles to process waste at high temperatures. The company says its systems can reach temperatures of up to 1,200°C within two minutes, turning waste into sterile, non-toxic ash.

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The startup currently offers three systems for different requirements. The Neo-X can process up to 25 kg of waste a day and is designed for smaller commercial spaces and washrooms. The Neo-XT has a daily capacity of around 150 kg and is meant for larger facilities such as tech parks, hospitals and commercial complexes. For industrial use, the AX system can handle 500 kg or more of waste a day.

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Neo San claims its on-site waste treatment model can cut lifecycle emissions by 98 per cent compared with conventional waste collection and landfilling, mainly by reducing transportation.

The company also offers a managed-service option, which includes machine maintenance and software-based tracking for housekeeping and sustainability teams. Customers can either buy the equipment or pay a monthly service fee.

Its clients include Embassy, Bengaluru Airport and the Government of Karnataka, according to the company's website. Neo San has also “secured two patents, with 13 additional applications pending.”

Neo San has raised Rs 26 crore in funding and plans to expand its operations into four more states over the next year, reported The Better India. It is also developing a specialised version of the Neo-XT for biomedical waste.

As Indian cities grapple with rising waste volumes and limited landfill capacity, Neo San is betting on decentralised treatment as an alternative to the conventional collect-and-dispose model.

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