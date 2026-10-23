33-Year-Old With Rs 2 Crore Savings Wants To Build A Rs 2.5-Crore Dream Home, Asks 'Is It Financially Irresponsible?'

Building a dream home is a major financial decision, particularly when it involves spending years of savings on an asset that may not generate any direct income. For one 33-year-old earning Rs 80 lakh annually, the dilemma is whether spending Rs 2.5 crore on a house is financially sensible or an excessive commitment.

The individual recently shared their dilemma on Reddit, explaining that they have spent years saving money while working remotely and now want to build a home that offers peace, privacy and a better quality of life.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Despite having accumulated savings of approximately Rs 2 crore, he remains hesitant about committing such a large sum to a residential property.

Also Read: He's Working 12-Hour Shifts To Retire By 38. His Retired Father's Restlessness Made Him Rethink FIRE Goal

33-year-old wants to build a Rs 2.5-crore dream home

The person explained that they have long wanted to live in a peaceful location away from the noise and congestion of a city, while remaining close enough to hospitals and other essential services.

Finally, they have found a plot that ticks almost all the boxes. Measuring around 5,000 square feet on the outskirts of a tier-2 city, the property offers open views, minimal traffic and the kind of quiet surroundings they have been looking for. The land alone costs approximately Rs 1 crore.

He has spent the past five years thinking about the kind of house they want to build. The plan is to construct a spacious but not excessively luxurious home with a garden, open spaces and sufficient privacy.

The estimated total cost of purchasing the land and constructing the house is around Rs 2.5 crore.

However, the proposed expenditure has raised questions about whether spending so much on a personal residence is financially responsible.

No major financial responsibilities or dependents

The Redditor also explained that their family circumstances offer some financial flexibility. Both parents are retired and financially independent, earning a combined Rs 2 lakh a month through pensions and investments. Their two sisters are doctors and are also doing well professionally.

As a result, he does not currently have any major financial responsibilities or dependents.

He believes the project could be managed by spreading construction over the next couple of years. However, the thought of committing a substantial portion of their savings to an asset that does not generate regular income remains a concern.

“There's this nagging feeling that spending so much money on a house is financially irresponsible,” he said.

‘What am I saving all this money for?'

The Reddit user admitted that the decision has become an emotional dilemma as much as a financial one.

He is particularly uncomfortable with the idea of watching years of accumulated savings go towards a house, even though the property would fulfil a long-standing personal ambition.

“I'm not particularly interested in expensive cars, luxury holidays or a flashy lifestyle. A peaceful home where I can spend my days working, reading, gardening is pretty much all I've ever wanted. At the same time, I keep wondering what exactly I'm saving all this money for if I can't spend it on the one thing I've genuinely wanted for years,” he expressed.

Also Read: Snabbit's Rs 12 Crore Revenue After Rs 195 Crore Cash Burn Baffles Netizens: 'Surviving On Funding'

Social media reactions

The Reddit post prompted several users to encourage the individual to go ahead with the plan, arguing that money should also be used to fulfil long-held personal aspirations rather than being saved indefinitely.

“It's a no brainer, life is short. Go for it. never been in a similar position, but if I was in your place I would have gone ahead with it,” read a comment.

Another said, “My advice? Buy the whole plot. But don't construct a huge house. Build only what you require. Plot prices will appreciate in future just in case you want to sell. Or you can simply grow veggies or create a beautiful garden in the remaining plot.”

“Go for it brother, it's spread throughout a period so don't worry. Life is short,” read a comment

Another reaction read, “You can buy it and build it. If you think you are wasting money, consider it as an investment that only the next generation will benefit from. And if you think you are wasting money for yourself, then you aren't living forever. And your life here isn't permanent or infinite. Just cut the noise. Build and live.”

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.