Spy Camera Pens, Cash For Votes? Supriya Sule’s Explosive Allegations Against BJP

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has accused the BJP of offering money to voters in exchange for video recordings of their ballots during the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections. She has sought an investigation by the Election Commission and the government into the allegations.

Sule raised concerns over electoral transparency and ballot secrecy, alleging that the reported practice could influence voters' choices and undermine the fairness of the election process.

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What Did Supriya Sule Allege?

In a post on X on Friday, Sule alleged that voters in the Pune Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies were being urged to use pens fitted with spy cameras to record their ballots in favour of BJP candidates.

“In return, they were promised money for showing the recordings after casting their votes,” she alleged.

Sule urged the Election Commission and the government to take cognisance of the complaints, conduct a thorough investigation and initiate action against those found responsible. She said alleged practices that compromise ballot secrecy and influence voting choices must not be tolerated.

The allegations have not been independently verified. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he would comment on the alleged use of spy-camera pens after examining the device.

What Did Devendra Fadnavis Say?

Responding to questions from reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said he was unfamiliar with the device and would need to see it before commenting.

“I will be able to comment on it only if I get to see it,” he said.

The chief minister had cast his vote in the Nagpur Graduates' constituency earlier in the day. He did not offer further details on the allegations.

Which Constituencies Are Voting In The Maharashtra MLC Elections?

Biennial elections are being held for five seats in the 78-member Maharashtra Legislative Council: three Graduates' constituencies and two Teachers' constituencies.

The constituencies are Pune Division Graduates', Nagpur Division Graduates', Pune Division Teachers', Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates' and Amravati Teachers'.

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The ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Sunetra Pawar, is contesting against the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The MVA includes the Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Vote counting is scheduled for October 27, with the election process set to conclude by October 31, according to officials.

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