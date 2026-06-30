WhatsApp Rolling Out Usernames Without Replacing Phone Numbers: Here's How To Reserve Yours

In a significant privacy-focused upgrade, WhatsApp will soon enable users to start conversations using personalised usernames, eliminating the need to disclose their phone numbers. The feature is scheduled for a phased global rollout over the next few months across the platform's three billion-strong user base.

WhatsApp has said the new feature is intended to enhance user privacy by enabling communication through usernames rather than phone numbers. It will also introduce fresh privacy settings, allowing users to control who can contact them using their username.

The company has already begun rolling out username reservations gradually and will notify users within the app once they are eligible. This will allow them to lock in their preferred username before the feature is made available to everyone later this year.

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How To Reserve Your WhatsApp Username On Android

Open WhatsApp and tap the three-dot menu, then go to Settings.

Select your profile.

Tap Create username, followed by Create username again. If the feature is not yet fully available in your region, choose Reserve username instead.

Type in the username you would like to use.

If the username is available, WhatsApp will confirm it immediately.

If your preferred choice has already been taken, the app can suggest alternative usernames based on your selection.

Tap Save, then Done to complete the process.

Users reserving a username will have it activated once the feature is officially rolled out in their region. WhatsApp will send an in-app notification when the username becomes ready for use.

How To Reserve Your WhatsApp Username On iOS

Open WhatsApp and tap the You tab.

Select your profile.

Tap Create username. If the feature has not yet been fully rolled out in your region, choose Reserve username instead.

Tap Create username to continue.

Enter the username you would like to use.

If the username is available, WhatsApp will confirm it instantly. If your preferred option has already been taken, the app will suggest similar alternatives.

Tap Save, followed by Done, to complete the process.

If you reserve a username, it will become active once the feature is launched in your region. WhatsApp will notify you when it is ready to use.

How To Reserve Your WhatsApp Username On WhatsApp Web or Desktop

The feature is currently unavailable on WhatsApp Web or Desktop.

According to WhatsApp, users can create a unique username that does not need to match their profiles on other platforms. The username can also be modified whenever required. In a move aimed at preserving privacy, the service will not feature a public directory or auto-suggest usernames, so new conversations can only be started if the sender already knows the recipient's exact username.

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WhatsApp has set a maximum length of 35 characters for usernames, while keeping restrictions to a minimum. However, usernames linked to selected public officials and well-known personalities will be protected from public use. Following the full rollout of the feature, phone numbers will no longer be displayed during interactions on the platform.

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