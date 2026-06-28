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Google Puts Brakes On Meta's Gemini AI Usage Over Capacity Shortfall

The reported restrictions come as tech companies race to secure computing power to fuel growing artificial intelligence ambitions.

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Google Puts Brakes On Meta's Gemini AI Usage Over Capacity Shortfall
Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash
  • Google reduced Meta's access to Gemini AI models due to capacity limits
  • Meta's high demand for computing surpassed what Google could supply
  • The shortfall delayed some of Meta's internal AI projects significantly
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Google has reportedly scaled back Meta's access to its Gemini artificial intelligence models after Meta's demand for computing capacity surpassed what Google could provide, according to reports.

Google informed Meta around March that it would be unable to provide the full computing capacity the company had requested, the Financial Times reported, citing people aware of the matter.

Google operates Gemini through its cloud infrastructure and is owned by Alphabet. The shortfall reportedly affected and delayed some of Meta's internal artificial intelligence projects.

Several other Google customers have also faced capacity-related restrictions, though the impact on them has been comparatively smaller, the FT report said. Meta, however, was among the most affected due to its unusually high demand for Google's AI models.

Google and Meta did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Reuters reported.

The restrictions have reportedly prompted Meta to encourage employees to use AI resources more efficiently, including reducing consumption of "tokens", the units used to measure AI model usage, according to the report.

The development highlights the growing pressure on technology companies to secure enough computing power as demand for artificial intelligence services accelerates. Despite billions of dollars being invested in advanced chips and data centres, firms continue to face infrastructure bottlenecks, the report said.

Google Cloud reported strong growth, with revenue reaching $20 billion in the first quarter ended March. However, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has previously said that computing capacity constraints have limited further expansion and contributed to a rise in the cloud unit's backlog, it added.

ALSO READ: Google Launches New Finance App, Using AI To Tell You Why Stocks Are Moving

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