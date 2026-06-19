What Is Loop Engineering, And Why Does Jensen Huang Says You Must Learn It Over Prompt Engineering?

Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang has put the spotlight on a new phrase gaining ground in artificial intelligence circles: loop engineering. The idea has sparked discussion after a post on X attributed to Huang the quote, "Nobody writes prompts anymore. The new job is to write and handle loops," describing it as a shift that could define the rest of 2026.

In an interview with the Associated Press earlier this week, Huang repeatedly described a future in which AI moves beyond simple prompts and becomes a system that searches, evaluates, reasons, uses tools and improves through repeated cycles.

At the centre of the idea is a simple distinction. Prompt engineering is about writing a better instruction to an AI model. Loop engineering is about designing the process that happens after the instruction is given.

What Is Loop Engineering?

Loop engineering is a closed cycle. An AI system generates a hypothesis, tests it, scores the result against a clear objective, reads why it failed and feeds that feedback into the next generation. The pattern is to perceive, reason, act, observe and repeat.

Each pass is relatively cheap, but each result narrows the search. That is why loop engineering can turn dozens of weak or average attempts into one output that is stronger, tested and more reliable. The value is not just in the model's first answer, but in the process that forces the model to improve.

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Why Learn Loop Engineering?

Huang pointed to this direction when he said future AI would be "less guessing and more research". He explained that even current AI systems can use the internet, search, return "two or three different versions" of information and then evaluate which version is more likely to be truthful.

That is a loop in action. The AI does not simply respond. It searches, compares, evaluates and refines. In another example, Huang described an AI system responding to a prompt by reading documents, chasing references, becoming grounded in a topic and reasoning through how to solve the problem.

This is why loop engineering is increasingly being seen as more important than prompt engineering. A clever prompt may improve a single answer. A well-designed loop can improve the entire workflow, believes Heung.

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