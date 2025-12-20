Weekly Tech Wrap: OnePlus 15R, Motorola Edge 70 Launched, Apple iOS 26.2, Samsung Exynos 2600, More
This week’s top tech news, phone launches, and announcements.
The OnePlus 15R grabbed the tech world’s spotlight this week, packing top-tier features and setting the low-cost flagship segment on fire, even as Motorola unveiled the Edge 70 in India and Realme released the Narzo 90 and Narzo 90x. The world also witnessed the first 2nm smartphone chipset when Samsung revealed Exynos 2600 — good news for those looking forward to the Galaxy S26 series. Apple began deploying iOS 26.2, while Xiaomi expanded its HyperOS 3 rollout.
Here’s the tech wrap for the week.
Apple Releases iOS 26.2 Update
Apple started deploying iOS 26.2 to all eligible iPhone models worldwide. The update refines the Liquid Glass interface design, adds improvements to Apple Podcasts and Apple Music, and includes various other enhancements. Apple recommended users install it promptly, as it patches 26 critical security vulnerabilities.
Motorola Launches Edge 70 In India
Motorola expanded its Edge lineup with the new Edge 70, a premium mid-range smartphone now available in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, it features a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging support. The rear camera array includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide/macro, and a three-in-one light sensor, paired with a 50MP front camera.
Threads Expands Communities
Meta announced a broader rollout of additional topics in Threads’ Communities feature. The platform is also experimenting with engagement-based badges for active community members. Threads now supports over 200 communities, including official groups for NBA teams such as the Lakers, Knicks, and Spurs.
Realme Unveils Narzo 90, Narzo 90x
Realme launched the Narzo 90 series in India, consisting of the Narzo 90 and the more affordable Narzo 90x. Both models boast enormous 7,000mAh batteries with 60W fast charging and high-quality displays. The Narzo 90 stands out with a dual 50MP rear camera system and robust IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.
Xiaomi Begins Wider HyperOS 3 Rollout
Xiaomi kicked off the wider rollout of HyperOS 3 for a larger selection of its smartphones and tablets. The update delivers Android 16 to more Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices in India. HyperOS 3 also introduces smoother system animations, redesigned widgets, and new AI-assisted writing and editing features to boost daily productivity.
OnePlus 15R Launched
OnePlus debuted the OnePlus 15R, including a special Ace Edition variant. The 15R is equipped with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. Its camera setup features a 50MP Sony IMX906 main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 32MP autofocus selfie camera. The 15R packs a 7,400mAh cell — the largest ever from OnePlus — and features a 6.83-inch 1.5K Amoled display supporting a 165Hz refresh rate.
Google Introduces Gemini 3 Flash
Google launched Gemini 3 Flash, a more efficient and cost-effective variant of its leading AI model. Optimised for faster handling of complex queries, this lighter version will replace Gemini 2.5 Flash in the Gemini app and serve as the default engine for AI features in Google Search.
Samsung Unveils Exynos 2600 Chipset
Samsung revealed the Exynos 2600, its next-generation flagship mobile chipset and a significant leap in custom silicon development. Manufactured on Samsung Foundry’s industry-first 2nm process node, the chipset is expected to premiere in early 2026, most likely in select variants of the Galaxy S26 series.