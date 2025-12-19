Samsung Unveils Exynos 2600; Galaxy S26 Series Set To Be Powered By World’s First 2nm Chipset

Positioned as the successor to the Exynos 2500, the Exynos 2600 leverages the advanced 2nm process for improved device performance and efficiency. It features a 10-core CPU, consisting of:

One C1-Ultra performance core clocked at up to 3.8GHz.

Three C1-Pro performance cores at 3.25GHz.

Six C1-Pro cores tuned for efficiency at 2.75GHz.

The chipset supports the latest LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage standards. Its graphics are handled by the Samsung Xclipse 960 10-core GPU, with Samsung claiming double the GPU performance compared to the Exynos 2500. The NPU includes up to 32K MAC for accelerated AI tasks.

Support for Arm’s Scalable Matrix Extension 2 (SME2) helps boosts operations for AI and machine learning, contributing to a claimed 39% improvement in overall CPU performance and enhanced power efficiency over the previous generation, Samsung Foundry said.