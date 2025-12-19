Samsung Unveils Exynos 2600; Galaxy S26 Series Set To Be Powered By World’s First 2nm Chipset
Samsung has officially introduced the Exynos 2600, its cutting-edge flagship mobile processor, marking a major advancement in its custom silicon lineup. The chipset is built on Samsung Foundry’s groundbreaking 2nm process, the industry’s first for smartphones. The Exynos 2600 is poised to make its debut in early 2026, likely powering select models in the upcoming Galaxy S26 series.
Key Specifications Of Exynos 2600
Positioned as the successor to the Exynos 2500, the Exynos 2600 leverages the advanced 2nm process for improved device performance and efficiency. It features a 10-core CPU, consisting of:
One C1-Ultra performance core clocked at up to 3.8GHz.
Three C1-Pro performance cores at 3.25GHz.
Six C1-Pro cores tuned for efficiency at 2.75GHz.
The chipset supports the latest LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage standards. Its graphics are handled by the Samsung Xclipse 960 10-core GPU, with Samsung claiming double the GPU performance compared to the Exynos 2500. The NPU includes up to 32K MAC for accelerated AI tasks.
Support for Arm’s Scalable Matrix Extension 2 (SME2) helps boosts operations for AI and machine learning, contributing to a claimed 39% improvement in overall CPU performance and enhanced power efficiency over the previous generation, Samsung Foundry said.
Performance And Feature Highlights
Samsung reports significant leaps in the Exynos 2600 compared to the Exynos 2500:
Up to 113% better AI performance.
Up to 50% improved ray-tracing capabilities in gaming.
Thermal resistance reduced by up to 16% with Heat Path Block technology.
Smoother gameplay with Exynos Neural Super Sampling, an AI-driven technology for resolution upscaling and frame generation.
Display support includes on-device panels up to 4K or WQUXGA resolution at 120Hz refresh rates.
On the camera front, Galaxy devices with the Exynos 2600 can handle:
Up to 320MP cameras.
Dual configurations like 64MP + 32MP.
Video recording at 108MP/30fps (single camera) or 8K/30fps encoding/decoding.