OnePlus 15R, Ace Edition Launched With 32MP Front Camera, 7,400mAh Battery — Specs, Features, Price In India

Design: The updated styling of the OnePlus 15R aligns it more closely with the OnePlus 15. The camera module has been redesigned, replacing the round layout of the 13R with a square-shaped one positioned in the upper-left of the 15R. Inside this module sits a vertical pill-style arrangement holding two lenses, while the flash is located externally. The OnePlus 15R includes a premium glass back that enhances its luxurious feel and ergonomics.

Processor And Performance: Powering the 15R is Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Built on a 3nm process, this high-end processor provides significant gains in CPU, GPU, and general efficiency, including better speed and energy management. Additionally, the 15R adopts dedicated chips from the OnePlus 15, such as the G2 Wi-Fi chip for 15% better connectivity and network sharing, along with a Touch Response Chip for quicker touch responsiveness.

Operating System: The OnePlus 15R runs on OxygenOS 16, built on Android 16, which brings more personalisation in home screen, lock screen, apps, widgets, and more.

Camera: For imaging, the OnePlus 15R uses a dual-camera setup: a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide lens. OnePlus has upgraded the front camera to a 32MP unit with autofocus, providing greater resolution and improved performance in dim conditions. It further supports 4K video recording at 120fps. OnePlus has also implemented its own DetailMax engine on the 15R, similar to the flagship line, for clearer images even in low light.

Battery: The 15R sees a major battery upgrade to 7,400mAh, OnePlus's biggest battery ever, supported by 80W wired fast charging, along with bypass and reverse charging support.

Display: The OnePlus 15R is equipped with a 6.8-inch 1.5K Amoled screen featuring a 165Hz refresh rate, offering smoother and faster gameplay, 3,200 touch sampling rate, and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness.

IP Rating: The OnePlus 15R achieves top-tier IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, offering outstanding protection from dust and water.

Colours: The OnePlus 15R comes in Charcoal Black and Mint Green colours, while the Ace Edition is available in Electric Violet.

AI Features: AI capabilities in the OnePlus 15R include Plus Mind for better navigation of content and data through the Plus Key on the side, along with the OnePlus MindSpace app and Google Gemini integration. Other features include AI Portrait Glow and AI PlayLab, among a host of others.

Other Features: The device comes with UAV-grade gyroscope (shared with the flagship OnePlus 15) for more precision and accuracy.

This story will be updated with further details.