Motorola Edge 70 With Triple 50MP Cameras Launched In India: Price, Specs, Features

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset powers the Motorola Edge 70, which is paired with 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Running Android 16 with Motorola’s Hello UI skin, the Edge 70 promises three major software upgrades and four years of security patches.

The camera system in the Edge 70 comprises a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP ultrawide lens with macro vision, and a three-in-one light sensor on the rear. The front-facing 50MP camera handles selfies and video calls. Video recording tops out at 4K 60fps, enhanced by AI tools like Video Enhancement, Photo Enhancement, and Action Shot.

The 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery is rated for up to 31 hours of continuous video playback, as per Motorola, paired with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The Edge 70’s 6.7-inch 1.5K Amoled screen delivers a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits, with features like HDR10+ compatibility and Dolby Vision. The phone comes with Gorilla Glass 7i protection and holds IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance ratings, plus MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and Smart Water Touch.

It includes a suite of Moto AI features such as Catch Me Up 2.0, Next Move, Remember This + Recall, Pay Attention 2.0, and Co-pilot.

The slim 5.99 mm device features an aircraft-grade aluminium frame and weighs just 159 gm. Keeping the device cool is a vapour chamber. The Motorola Edge 70 comes in Pantone-curated Gadget Grey, Bronze Green, and Lily Pad shades.