iOS 26.2 Features Coming To Apple iPhones — See Full List Of Updates
The update introduces refinements to the Liquid Glass design, enhancements to Apple Podcasts and Apple Music, and other improvements.
Apple’s iOS 26.2 update is now rolling out to all compatible iPhone users. This update introduces refinements to the Liquid Glass design, enhancements to Apple Podcasts and Apple Music, and other improvements.
Here’s an overview of the key changes in iOS 26.2.
Liquid Glass
iOS 26.2 adds more customisation with Liquid Glass. On the Lock Screen, a new slider lets users customise the clock’s transparency level across font styles. The Measure app’s Level tool gets a Liquid Glass redesign, and system-wide popup menus and controls now include enhanced Liquid Glass animations.
Sleep Score
The Sleep Score feature on Apple Watch has been adjusted for stricter accuracy. The point thresholds have been raised from Very Low: 0–29 points, Low: 30–49 points, OK: 50–69 points, High: 70–89 points, and Excellent: 90–100 points to Very Low: 0–40 points, Low: 41–60 points, OK: 61–80 points, High: 81–95 points, and Very High: 96–100 points.
Reminders
In the Reminders app, users can now mark tasks as “Urgent,” which triggers an alarm notification when the due date arrives. This provides an extra reminder to help users stay on top of important items.
Apple News
The “Today” tab now features prominent buttons for quick access to Politics, Sports, Food, and Puzzles sections. A new “Following” tab appears in the bottom navigation, featuring favourites, history, saved stories, and more. The “Search” tab has also been streamlined.
Apple Podcasts
In Apple Podcasts, AI-generated chapters are now automatically created for episodes. A new “Podcast Mentions” feature highlights and links to other shows referenced during an episode, making it easy to discover and follow them.
Apple Music
iOS 26.2 now allows offline access to full song lyrics — including translations and time-synced scrolling — even without an internet connection. It also simplifies access to Favorites playlist and ensures newly released tracks become available for streaming immediately.
CarPlay Updates
The update introduces the ability to disable Pinned Conversations in Messages (found in CarPlay Settings) and expanded widget stack support in certain vehicles, allowing up to three stacks.
Other Updates
Additional enhancements include:
A new “Enhanced Safety Alerts” section in Settings for managing earthquake and imminent threat notifications, with an optional location-sharing feature.
In the Games app, sorting/filtering in the library has been improved, along with better controller navigation and real-time score updates.
An “Excluded Websites” menu in the Passwords app.
A new Accessibility option called “Flash to Alerts” that causes the screen to flash for notifications.
Table support in the Freeform app.