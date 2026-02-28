Weekly Tech Wrap: IBM Rout, Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch, iQOO 15R, Nano Banana 2, Perplexity 'Computer' Arrive

From crashing IBM's stock to fuelling Samsung's newest flagships to elevating image creation, AI was front and centre this week. It all started with IBM shares plunging after Anthropic revealed that its Claude Code can automate COBOL modernisation — a development the market didn't take too well. Mid-week, Samsung launched the Galaxy S26 series in an event dominated by AI, where the devices themselves brought expanded AI features, including the Privacy Display that intelligently blocks side- peeks. Towards the end of the week, Google released Nano Banana 2, a powerful successor to its well-known Nano Banana generative AI model.

IBM Shares Nosedive On Claude Code News

IBM experienced a dramatic stock plunge, dropping over 13% on Feb. 23 in its steepest single-day decline since 2000, erasing roughly $40 billion in market value. The sell-off stemmed from AI company Anthropic's announcement that its Claude Code tool can automate and simplify the modernisation of legacy COBOL systems, a core area for IBM's mainframe business. Anthropic later also introduced new plugins for Claude AI targeting sectors like finance, human resources, design, and engineering, amplifying concerns about AI disrupting traditional IT services. READ MORE

iQOO 15R Debuts As Slimmest Smartphone With 7,600mAh Battery

In India, iQOO launched the 15R, a performance-oriented device emphasising gaming and power. It comes equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, Q2 supercomputing chip for enhanced gaming, a dedicated network chip, and a Super Touch Control Chip. At just 7.9 mm thick, it packs a 7,600mAh battery, making it India's slimmest smartphone in the category. Its dual rear camera setup is led by a 50MP Sony LYT-700V main sensor, paired with a 1.5K 144Hz Amoled display for smooth visuals. READ MORE

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026

Samsung held its Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, unveiling the Galaxy S26 series, including the S26 Ultra, S26 Plus, and S26. The lineup introduces advanced Galaxy AI features, with Perplexity integrated as a secondary AI assistant. The S26 Ultra features include a cutting-edge Privacy Display and improved camera apertures for better low-light performance. Samsung also released the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and the standard Galaxy Buds 4. The S26 devices also saw marked price hikes as component costs soar. READ MORE

Perplexity 'Computer' Introduced

Perplexity AI unveiled Perplexity Computer, described as its most ambitious offering: a general-purpose digital worker that handles high-level objectives end-to-end. It breaks tasks into subtasks, assigns them to specialised sub-agents using multiple models, and executes research, planning, coding, deployment, monitoring, and iteration asynchronously — all in the background.

Google Nano Banana 2 Released

Google released Nano Banana 2, an upgraded AI image generation and editing model succeeding its last year's popular version. It delivers hyper-realistic to precise outputs with improved subject consistency, legible text rendering, and production-ready quality. You can check out some prompts for your pets below. READ MORE

Instagram Notifications On Teen Searches For Suicide, Self-Harm

Instagram announced a new safety feature for Teen Accounts under parental supervision. Parents will receive notifications if their teen repeatedly searches for content related to suicide or self-harm. The platform already blocks such results and redirects users to helplines. These alerts aim to alert guardians early, providing resources to support their child.

Apple's ‘Big Week Ahead'

Finally, Apple CEO Tim Cook teased a “big week ahead,” with announcements starting March 2. A subtle image hint suggests a new MacBook, and expectations include the iPhone 17e, a budget MacBook, plus updates to the iPad Air and MacBook Air. READ MORE

