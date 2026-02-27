Apple's 'Big Week Ahead' — iPhone 17e, Budget MacBook, Refreshed iPad Air And MacBook Air Expected

Apple CEO Tim Cook has teased a “big week ahead” for the company, signaling that major hardware announcements will begin on Monday, March 2. Although Apple has not officially confirmed any specific products, the timing matches longstanding rumours and reports about a multi-day rollout of new devices across its lineup.

In his X post, Cook wrote, “A big week ahead. It all starts Monday morning! #AppleLaunch,” which has sparked widespread excitement and speculation. The message included a subtle glimpse of what appears to be a new MacBook, fueling chatter about whether it is an updated MacBook Air with M5 chip or the budget-friendly MacBook model.

Upcoming Apple Launch: What To Expect

Industry insiders are anticipating that Apple may introduce the iPhone 17e in the coming week. It is expected to retain a design similar to its 16e while getting upgrades such as the in-house C1X modem for improved connectivity and support for MagSafe wireless charging.

A key highlight is expected to be a low-cost MacBook, which could better compete with affordable laptops from Windows. It is tipped to be priced under $1,000 and use the A18 Pro chipset — the same processor found in iPhone 16 Pro models — paired with a compact display. Possible refreshes for other products such as the iPad Air and MacBook Air (with the new M4 chips) are hinted as well.

How To Follow New Apple Launches

Apple may stagger the announcements over several days, likely from March 2 through March 4, rather than unveiling everything at once. Apple has increasingly favoured phased launches through press releases and online postings — rather than full-fledged events — especially for hardware refreshes.

Most of the announcements next week should therefore arrive via press notes on Apple's newsroom. On the final day — March 4 — hands-on experiences with the new devices are reportedly planned in select cities, including New York, London, and Shanghai.

