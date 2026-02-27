Five Google Nano Banana 2 Photo Editing Prompts For Creating Adorable Pet Pictures And Comic Strips

Google has introduced Nano Banana 2, its new and more powerful AI image generation and editing model. An upgrade over its hugely popular Nano Banana model that debuted last year, Nano Banana 2 delivers everything from hyper-realistic and precise images to better real-world conditions.

For starters, we tried Nano Banana 2 on pet images, and the tool gave wildly creative outputs. It even created a short comic strip using just an image of a dog and a simple prompt. Now it's your turn to try these five Nano Banana 2 prompts for adorable pet pictures and comic strips in creative settings.

1. Boat Prompt

Create an image using this dog and show him sitting on the boat wearing a lilac raincoat and a hat, sailing at the ocean. Use soft motion blur, soft lighting, and vibrant colours.

Nano Banana 2 prompt for pet pictures.

Photo Credit: Nano Banana 2

2. Cafe Prompt

Sitting on the seat of a café, this dog is sipping coffee and takes complete spotlight in the frame, even as people are sitting behind are shown in blurred. Give a cinematic feel with depth, soft lighting, and vibrant colours, in landscape format.

Nano Banana 2 prompt for pet pictures in cafe.

Photo Credit: Nano Banana 2

3. Hotel Prompt

Relaxing in a hotel, this dog is wearing a bathrobe and lies sprawling on a large bed. Show lamps on either side of the bed, a coat rack with his hat hanging, and food lying all messed up on a table.

Nano Banana 2 prompt for pet pictures in hotel.

Photo Credit: Nano Banana 2

4. Tree House Comic Strip Prompt

Create a funny six-part comic story with this dog building a tree house. Helping him is a woodpecker, a squirrel, a cat, and a bunch of red ants. Generate six images one at a time, with expressions of the characters and the scene changing in each picture. The final image should have the treehouse completed.

Nano Banana 2 input image for comic.

Photo Credit: Nano Banana 2

Nano Banana 2 comic strip for pets.

Photo Credit: Nano Banana 2

Nano Banana 2 comic strip for pets.

Photo Credit: Nano Banana 2

Nano Banana 2 comic strip for pets.

Photo Credit: Nano Banana 2

5. Farm Prompt

Create an image of this dog having fun at the farm. Add more farm animals in the scene, including sheep, horse, rooster, hen, chicks, cow, and goat. Add other farm elements such as red barn, hay, etc. in the frame. The overall atmosphere is fun, silly and joyful.

Nano Banana 2 prompt for pets in farm.

Photo Credit: Nano Banana 2

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.