Jobs Long Handled By Humans May Soon Require Fewer Workers: Amazon CEO

Fears of an AI-driven employment collapse may be overstated, according to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. Speaking in an interview on CNBC with Andrew Ross Sorkin on Friday, Jassy said artificial intelligence would change the nature of work rather than wipe it out.

He noted that many roles that have relied heavily on human labour for decades would need far fewer people in the years ahead.

“I do believe that a lot of the jobs that we've thrown human beings at the last 20 or 30 years, you won't need as many human beings doing those same jobs. But I also think there will be other jobs created. And that has always happened in every technology shift,” he said.

He noted that AI has caused a “transition” in how the job market works.

Also Read: AI Won't Shorten Careers — It Will Keep Workers Retraining, Says Morgan Stanley

“So we will have lots of new jobs and, you know, and there'll be some sort of transition, and we'll all work through it together.”

He cited cloud solutions architects as an example of how the labour market adapts to technological change. The role was unheard of 15 years ago, but has since expanded into a large global workforce, highlighting how new technologies tend to generate fresh employment opportunities over time.

In past comments, Jassy has acknowledged that AI-driven changes are likely to trim professional and corporate jobs at Amazon, reported Business Insider.

In a memo posted in June 2025, he said, “As we roll out more Generative AI and agents, it should change the way our work is done. We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs.”

"It's hard to know exactly where this nets out over time, but in the next few years, we expect that this will reduce our total corporate workforce as we get efficiency gains from using AI extensively across the company," he added.

Jassy was also asked about Block CEO Jack Dorsey's recent decision to cut his company's workforce by 40%, reducing headcount from more than 10,000 to just below 6,000.

“Well, I haven't really digested that news very much, and I think every company is going to make their own decisions on these things,” Jassy said.

Also Read: Raghuram Rajan Says AI To Disrupt India's Services Sector, Not Derail

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.