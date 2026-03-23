Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300s Official Renders, Launch Date In India, Camera, Battery, Display Specs Leaked

Vivo is set to launch its flagship Vivo X300 Ultra and the Vivo X300s on March 30 at 7 p.m. local time in China, which corresponds to 4:30 p.m. in India. The X300 series emphasises cutting-edge camera performance, with the Ultra model serving as the premium flagship. While Vivo has previously shared official design details and the camera module layout for these devices, full specifications had remained under wraps until recently. Now, a tipster has revealed official renders of the devices, showing the colour options, along with key specs and possible India launch date.

Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300s Launch Date In India, Official Renders Leaked

Tipster Debayan Roy, known as @Gadgetsdata on X, has shared official renders of the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s, offering a closer look at the devices and the colour options they could arrive in. The rear camera module is circular, with triple lenses and Zeiss branding in the middle. The renders show at least one model in white, grey, and purple colourways.

The tipster claims that the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s will launch in India in May. Also, due to the pattern seen with the previous generation (where the X200s launched in India as the X200T), the X300s may arrive in India later as the Vivo X300T, the tipster said.

Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300s Specs And Features Tipped

In his post, Roy also detailed key specifications for both phones. For the Vivo X300 Ultra, the leaked specs include a 200MP LYT901 primary camera sensor, 50MP LYT828 ultrawide, 200MP HPE periscope telephoto, and a 50MP front camera with autofocus, complemented by a Zeiss teleconverter accessory and dedicated camera controls.

The Ultra model is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with UFS 4.1 storage, featuring a 2K flat LTPO OLED display, a 7,000mAh battery and supporting USB 3.2 ultra-fast wireless charging.

The Vivo X300s will house a Dimensity 9500 chipset and a 7,100mAh battery with 90W charging. A rear camera setup comprising a 200MP main sensor with OIS, 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto lens is indicated. It could get a 6.78-inch 1.5K 144Hz flat OLED display.

Additional features include the same 751440 custom vibration motor as the Vivo X300 Pro, symmetrical dual speakers similar to those in the iQOO 15, IP69 dust and water resistance, and USB 3.2 Gen 1.

Also read: OnePlus 15T Price In India, Specs, Features — What To Expect At March 24 Launch

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