Vivo X300 Ultra And X300 FE Launched: Check Camera, Features, Price In India

Smartphone maker Vivo has launched its latest Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE models on Wednesday. One of the most defining features of the series is its support for strong external lenses.

Both the models support external ZEISS telephoto extenders. Since the announcement, fans are excited and eager to experience this capability. Vivo has also revealed the prices of both the models. Vivo X300 Ultra is available in India starting from Rs 1,59,999. The Vivo X300 FE model costs Rs 79,999 for the base version.

Vivo X300 Ultra Top Features

The Vivo X300 Ultra is a professional photography smartphone with multiple lenses, including an ultra-wide lens for landscapes and two 200MP lenses for detailed shots. It also supports external ZEISS telephoto lenses of 200 mm and 400 mm.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor for smooth performance, gaming, and comes with 4K video recording with Dolby Vision. The phone has a 6600 mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging, offering long usage time.

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It also features strong cooling, long software support and comes in Victory Green and Eclipse Black colour options. The company has claimed that the model is capable of recording for over five hours, even at 35°C, while maintaining stable performance.

External Telephoto Lenses Support

The Vivo X300 Ultra supports advanced photography accessories. It has been launched with a photography kit that includes a 400 mm Equivalent ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra for long-distance shots and a 200 mm version that is lightweight.

The vivo Imaging Grip has a 2300 mAh built-in battery and a custom button for camera-style control. The kit also comes with a tripod collar ring that allows secure mounting for hands-free shooting. A portable shoulder strap has also been added for comfort. This kit needs to be purchased separately.

Vivo 300FE Top Features

This new model by Vivo is also designed to support external telephoto lenses by ZEISS. The model itself has a 8MP ultra wide camera and two 50 MP main cameras. The 200 mm ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 can be used to enhance the model's camera capabilities.

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The Vivo X300 FE is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, delivering strong performance. It features a 16.04 cm (6.31-inch) display and comes with many AI features. The device packs a large 6500 mAh battery for long-lasting usage. It also supports 90W FlashCharge for fast wired charging and 40W wireless FlashCharge.

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