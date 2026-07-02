'Multiple Safeguards Built': WhatsApp Reacts To Govt Notice Amid Concerns Over Username Feature

WhatsApp on Thursday defended its upcoming usernames feature, saying multiple safeguards have been built in to prevent misuse by scammers.

The response comes amid Centre issuing a notice amid concerns over phishing, impersonation and digital arrest scams.

In a detailed Q&A posted on X, WhatsApp said usernames would be entirely optional and, unlike phone numbers, cannot be searched on the platform, meaning random users cannot look someone up unless they already know the username.

The company said it would flag messages from unknown senders with details of country of origin and a first-time outreach warning once usernames become available for messaging, adding that well-known public-figure names and their variations would remain held for verified owners.

Addressing impersonation concerns directly, WhatsApp introduced the concept of a "username key," an additional layer of protection users can enable so that another person would need to know both the username and the key to make contact, with the key resettable at any time to block new inbound messages.

"An extra layer of protection you can enable with your username, so that another user will have to know both your username and your username key to contact you. You can reset your key at any time to stop new inbound contact through your username," said WhatsApp.

On linking accounts, the company clarified that users would only need to connect their WhatsApp username to Instagram or Facebook if they wanted the same handle across platforms, and could unlink it later or opt for a WhatsApp-only username instead.

It added that usernames could also be changed later, subject to availability.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Says Govt Bodies, Celeb 'Usernames' Can't Be Impersonated After Govt Issues Notice

WhatsApp also pushed back on rumours of unauthorised claims over popular names, reiterating that only legitimate account owners can reserve well-known public-figure usernames.

The company said reservations were opened ahead of the feature's full launch later this year because it expects people to feel strongly about their choice of username, adding that it was "taking our time and listening to feedback" to refine safety measures before the wider rollout.

A WhatsApp India spokesperson earlier told NDTV Profit that the names of public personalities and government bodies have already been kept "reserved," ensuring they can only be claimed by verified and legitimate owners.

The company said it has also blocked lookalike versions and derivatives of well-known names to reduce the risk of fraudsters creating misleading accounts.

The spokesperson clarified that a valid phone number would remain mandatory to access and operate the app even after usernames are introduced.

The clarification came after the Centre directed WhatsApp to explain, within three days, why regulatory action should not be initiated against it under the IT Act and IT Rules, 2021, over the feature, and asked the company to hold off on rolling out usernames in India until consultations with the government are completed.

ALSO READ: Govt Issues Notice To Meta Over WhatsApp's 'Usernames' Feature Amid Impersonation Concerns

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.