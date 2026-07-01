WhatsApp Says Govt Bodies, Celeb 'Usernames' Can't Be Impersonated After Govt Issues Notice

WhatsApp India on Wednesday defended the company's upcoming 'usernames' feature, stating that multiple safeguards will be adopted to prevent the tool from being misused by scamsters.

The names of public personalities, and those of government bodies, will be kept already "reserved" to prevent their misuse, the company spokesperson told NDTV Profit.

(This is a developing story)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.