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WhatsApp Says Govt Bodies, Celeb 'Usernames' Can't Be Impersonated After Govt Issues Notice

The names of public personalities, and those of government bodies, will be kept already "reserved" to prevent their misuse, the company spokesperson told NDTV Profit.

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WhatsApp Says Govt Bodies, Celeb 'Usernames' Can't Be Impersonated After Govt Issues Notice
(Photo: Unsplash)

WhatsApp India on Wednesday defended the company's upcoming 'usernames' feature, stating that multiple safeguards will be adopted to prevent the tool from being misused by scamsters.

The names of public personalities, and those of government bodies, will be kept already "reserved" to prevent their misuse, the company spokesperson told NDTV Profit.

(This is a developing story)

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