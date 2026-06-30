UPI Goes Live In Greece: Here's Where Indians Can Make Digital Payments Abroad

With the Unified Payments Interface quickly growing throughout worldwide markets, India's digital payment system has emerged as a global success story.

The new addition to the list of nations using the National Payments Corporation of India's UPI is Greece. UPI provides safe, instantaneous, and real-time digital payments using mobile apps and QR codes.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal said that with the UPI now live in Greece, eligible customers can transfer money instantly, securely, and seamlessly, with transaction costs reducing drastically to a fraction of conventional transfer costs.

"The increasing global acceptance and appreciation of UPI reflects the trust in PM @NarendraModi ji's vision of building technology-led solutions that create value beyond borders and deepen partnerships for shared growth and prosperity," Goyal's tweeted.

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With Greece joining the network, UPI is now accessible in 10 countries in various formats, including cross-border remittance services and QR-based merchant payments for Indian travellers. Earlier this month, UPI was introduced at Nice Massena, France, by Goyal on June 16.

UPI is gaining footing across many countries for its ease of use, which involves scanning a QR code or direct transfer into a cellphone number. UPI facilitates safe payments between individuals and merchants without requiring bank account information for each transaction.

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