Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Telegram Pulled From Google Play Store After Govt Curbs Ahead Of NEET Re-Exam

Messaging app becomes unavailable for fresh Android downloads as authorities tighten measures to safeguard the integrity of the medical entrance examination.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Telegram Pulled From Google Play Store After Govt Curbs Ahead Of NEET Re-Exam
The move comes as authorities tighten oversight around the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).
(Photo: Unsplash)
  • Telegram was removed from Google Play Store due to government restrictions
  • Restrictions were imposed ahead of the NEET re-examination in India
  • Authorities increased oversight on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Telegram has been removed from the Google Play Store after the government imposed restrictions on the messaging platform ahead of the NEET re-examination. 

The move comes as authorities tighten oversight around the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), India's largest medical entrance examination, which has faced scrutiny in recent years over allegations of paper leaks and irregularities.

(This is a developing story)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Strategy, Not Quick Returns: HCLTech Details Rs 1,400 Crore Sarvam AI Bet

Strategy, Not Quick Returns: HCLTech Details Rs 1,400 Crore Sarvam AI Bet

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source