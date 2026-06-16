Telegram Pulled From Google Play Store After Govt Curbs Ahead Of NEET Re-Exam

Telegram has been removed from the Google Play Store after the government imposed restrictions on the messaging platform ahead of the NEET re-examination.

The move comes as authorities tighten oversight around the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), India's largest medical entrance examination, which has faced scrutiny in recent years over allegations of paper leaks and irregularities.

(This is a developing story)

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