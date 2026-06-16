'Punishing 150M Users, Not NEET Leakers': Telegram CEO Slams India's Week-Long Ban

To prevent the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET)-Undergraduate (UG) question paper from being circulated throughout the nation, the Telegram app has been prohibited in India till June 22 by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov has now criticised the IT ministry, saying it punishes 15 crore app users in India.

"India's IT ministry banned Telegram for one week because some users shared leaked exam questions. This punishes 150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India — not the insiders who leaked the exam materials. And the ban hasn't stopped anything. The leaks just moved to other apps," he said.

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In India, the NEET re-exam is set for June 21. The Indian Air Force has been enlisted by the central government to help transfer question papers to eighteen regional hubs. Additionally, it has implemented strict security measures in every testing facility to prevent paper leaks.

Additionally, Telegram has been instructed by the authorities to deactivate its message-editing capability in India until June 30.

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