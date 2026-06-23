Telegram Back Online But Still Facing Issues? Here's What You Can Do

Google restored instant messaging app Telegram on Tuesday morning after the temporary ban imposed by the government to prevent circulation of NEET exam papers. The ban ended in the midnight of June 22. While some existing users were able to access it before Google restored it, for Apple users, the app continued to remain delisted till 11:00 am. .

However, the Telegram app is now functional on App Store and Playstore. If you are still not able to access it, here's the steps to recativate your Telegram account

For Play Store

On your app store, go to Settings.

Click on Apps, then search Telegram. Tap Force Stop. Then reopen app and wait for it to connect.

For App Store

Open the App Store and install the latest Telegram update, if available.

Then, force-close the app by swiping it away from the app switcher.

Relaunch Telegram and allow it a moment to reconnect.

Why Government Blocked Telegram

The government had temporarily imposed a blanket ban on Telegram until June 22 and sources indicated that there is no change or extension of timelines in the order. The government had ordered the ban on Telegram following its failure to prevent the circulation of fake examination papers of NEET, dissemination of misleading information and other fraudulent activities that impacted the examination process.

Before imposing the ban, government officials met Telegram representatives on June 3 where these concerns were flagged.

Thereafter, the Centre decided to block the app and its associated web links, including the web version, till June 22.

Telegram has also been directed to block its message editing feature till June 30. The NEET re-examination was conducted on June 21 and so far there has been no report of any fraudulent activity.

Telegram Founder and CEO Pavel Durov had criticised India's IT ministry for banning Telegram for one week because some users shared leaked exam questions. He alleged that Reliance, in which Meta has a partial stake, may have lobbied, along with its competitor WhatsApp, to impose the ban on the company's app in the country.

ALSO READ: Outlaw Water Over Drowning Risks: Telegram Takes Swipe At Indian Govt Over NEET-Linked Interim Ban

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