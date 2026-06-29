Tech Mahindra To Deploy Perplexity AI Across Sales, Customer-Facing Teams

IT services firm Tech Mahindra on Monday said it will deploy AI platform Perplexity across its sales and customer-facing teams to provide real-time, source-backed insights for better client engagement.

The integration of 'Perplexity Enterprise Pro' aims to equip senior sales leaders and customer partners with intelligent tools to research customer priorities efficiently, understand industry-specific challenges and identify emerging business opportunities, the company said in a statement.

“By integrating Perplexity Enterprise Pro into our sales processes, we are empowering our teams with trusted, real-time intelligence that helps them better understand customer priorities, engage with greater context, and deliver more impactful solutions,” said Mohit Joshi, CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra.

Equipping sales teams with intelligent tools that support faster decision-making and deeper customer understanding will improve sales performance while delivering more personalised and meaningful experiences for customers, Tech Mahindra said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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