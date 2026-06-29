Indian Airlines Reverse Flight Cuts As West Asia Tensions Ease; Overseas Capacity Set To Rise

Indian airlines are ramping up international operations after easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia prompted carriers to reverse flight cuts introduced in June.

According to aviation analytics firm OAG, scheduled international departures by Indian airlines are projected to increase to 15,633 weekly flights in July, up from 14,473 in June. The number is expected to rise further to 17,048 weekly departures in August, reflecting a steady recovery in overseas capacity.

Among domestic carriers, Air India Express is set to lead the expansion, with weekly international departures expected to climb 34.5% in July and a further 16.5% in August compared with the previous month.

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SpiceJet is also planning an aggressive international network expansion, with departures projected to increase 48.1% in July and 63.7% in August.

Meanwhile, the country's two largest international operators, IndiGo and Air India, are expected to adopt a more measured approach, raising international departures by around 1% to 2% month-on-month over the same period.

The rebound comes after airlines scaled back services amid heightened tensions in West Asia, which disrupted airspace access and forced several carriers to reroute or suspend flights. With the security situation stabilising, airlines are gradually restoring schedules to meet peak summer travel demand and improve connectivity across key international markets.

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