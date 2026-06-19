Reliance Announces Jio TeleFrame Smart Home Device With AI-Powered Agents

Reliance Industries Ltd. announced 'Jio TeleFrame' on Friday, a smart home device that uses a host of AI agents to provide convenience for users within their residence, as announced by a senior executive at the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM).

It was described as a family of Jio AI agents designed for managing care, guests, entertainment, shopping and a connected home, during the AGM.

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The device is connected to Jio's AI agent ecosystem with access to cameras, microphones and sensors to process the environment around it. It also has the ability to control the smart home's gadgets such as the television, along with temperature and lighting.

Reliance stated that the devices requires permission from users before acting on its assessment of their requests and requirements. It will be made available in "every Indian language."

Jio TeleFrame will have the ability to sense context and provide assistance to users, without them having to open apps, search menus, or repeat themselves.

"Agents know you, your family, your routines and the room around you," a senior executive said.

For example, the device learns when the children in the family are getting ready to leave for school. It's day agent will provide a weather forecast on its screen before the children are about to leave, so they can prepare accordingly. It can also build calendars and time tables to remind users of important events such as a doctor's appointment or taking their prescribed medication on time.

The guest agent in 'TeleFrame' can listen to conversations in the house when an event is being planned and will take stock of the date, members, and provide food dish suggestions based on the family's past choices for the event. It can also build a grocery list and place the order for them via a single command.

It will also further update the host when the delivery partner has arrived.

During sports matches, the agent can also set the light, fan and volume intensity while playing the match on Jio Hotstar, and also keeping track of the score on its TeleFrame screen.

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Jio TeleFrame was part of a series of AI-focused product announcement made in the AGM, that also included Jio Home and Jio Call Agent.

"The AI announcement layer, including Jio Call Agent built natively into the network, the Kamdhenu initiative, JAMS for content production, and the $110 billion seven-year compute commitment anchored by the 168 MW Meta partnership in Jamnagar, materially reshapes Jio's standalone valuation framework from a connectivity multiple to a digital-and-AI-led platform multiple," Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVAsset PMS said.

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