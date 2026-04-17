Oppo Find X9 Ultra Price Leaked Alongside RAM, Storage Ahead Of April 21 Launch

Oppo's upcoming flagship, the Find X9 Ultra, is set to hit the global markets, including India, on April 21. Fresh leaks have now revealed the official pricing details for the smartphone in China, along with its various RAM and storage configurations. The information has surfaced just as the device has become available for pre-order on Oppo's official online store in China. A top-tier smartphone, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will come with an impressive Hasselblad-tuned camera system featuring twin 200MP cameras, promising an elevated experience for photography enthusiasts.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Price, RAM, Storage Leaked

As per the latest leak, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra's price in China will be approximately CNY 6,999 (around $1,015) for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM paired with 512GB storage will come in at CNY 7,499 (roughly $1,090), while the 16GB + 512GB option will cost CNY 7,999 (about $1,165). The top-tier model, featuring 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and satellite communication support, is listed at CNY 8,999 (approximately $1,310).

In India, the Find X9 Ultra is rumoured to start at around Rs 80,000 to Rs 95,000, with higher configurations reaching up to Rs 1.25 lakh or more.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera To Take Spotlight

The standout element of the Find X9 Ultra is expected to be its advanced camera system, developed in collaboration with Hasselblad. It is confirmed to include a powerful 200MP Sony LYT-901 primary sensor, complemented by a 200MP periscope telephoto offering 3x optical zoom, a 50MP periscope telephoto with up to 10x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide. Oppo is promising impressive photography performance, from close-ups to landscapes, through the quad-camera array.

The rumoured Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset should further deliver flagship-level performance and efficiency. It is also expected to house a large 7,050mAh battery that supports rapid 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. On the display front, a 6.78-inch OLED panel with a fluid refresh rate of up to 144Hz is likely.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 FE Get Major Price Cuts — Details Inside

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.