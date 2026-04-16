Oppo Find X9 Ultra Pre-Orders Open; RAM, Storage, Colours Confirmed Ahead Of April 21 Launch

Oppo is preparing to unveil the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s in global markets, including India, on April 21. In the lead-up to the launch, the company has been promoting several standout features, such as the advanced camera system on the Find X9 Ultra and the massive 7,025mAh battery in the Find X9s. The flagship Find X9 Ultra is now open for pre-order on Oppo's official online store in China, where the listing also discloses its RAM and storage options and colour names.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Pre-Orders Open, RAM, Storage, Colours Confirmed

Oppo has listed the Find X9 Ultra on its China online store, where the device is available for pre-order. According to the listing, the phone will come in three shades: Polar Glaciers, Tundra, Rongsha Canyon (translated from Chinese).

The Find X9 Ultra will be offered in four variants: 12GB RAM/256GB storage, 12GB RAM/512GB storage, 16GB RAM/512GB storage, and 16GB RAM/1TB storage. Only the 1TB storage model will support satellite communication. Oppo also plans to offer a special Hasselblad Master Set bundle. These details reflect the options in China, and global variants may feature different storage choices.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera, Battery, Chipset, Display

The Find X9 Ultra is confirmed to feature an impressive camera setup headlined by a 200MP Sony LYT-901 primary sensor, paired with a 200MP periscope telephoto offering 3x optical zoom, 50MP periscope telephoto with up to 10x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide.

The smartphone is anticipated to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and include a 7,050mAh battery that supports 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The display is expected to be a 6.78-inch OLED panel with a smooth refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

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