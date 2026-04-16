Careful, Your Chats With Claude, ChatGPT, Other AI Bots Can Be Used As Evidence In Court

People's conversations with AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok are increasingly getting into “legal” territory. There have been cases when AI bots have given recommendations that have caused physical harm to people, and many users have bypassed guardrails and coaxed the AI to provide hazardous solutions. What makes matters worse is people often talking freely about legal advice with their favourite AI — inadvertently disclosing their civil or criminal case in the process — and this is where implications can be severe.

The Case Of Bradley Heppner's Chats With Claude

According to a Reuters report, U.S. lawyers are cautioning their clients against treating AI chatbots as confidential advisors, particularly when personal freedom or legal responsibility is at stake.

These warnings take cognizance of a ruling earlier this year by a federal judge in New York. The judge concluded that the former CEO of a bankrupt financial services firm could not keep his conversations with an AI chatbot hidden from prosecutors in a securities fraud case against him.

Bradley Heppner, the former CEO of GWG Holdings, had reportedly turned to Anthropic's Claude to draft reports about his legal situation, which he then shared with his defense attorneys. While his lawyers argued that these AI-assisted materials should remain protected, prosecutors countered that the exchanges were not protected by privilege, and no attorney-client relationship exists with an AI platform.

AI Isn't Your Lawyer, Your Chat Not Privileged

Eventually, a U.S. District Judge ruled that Heppner must turn over 31 documents produced with the help of Claude. In his decision, the judge wrote that “no attorney-client relationship exists or could exist between an AI user and a platform such as Claude.”

In response to the decision, lawyers are telling clients to proceed with caution when it comes to AI: Chatbots do not qualify as attorneys and conversations are not privileged or confidential — a relationship that exists between attorney-client. Furthermore, the Reuters report noted that legal firms are including terms in contracts that sharing a lawyer's advice with an AI chatbot could waive the traditional attorney-client privilege.

At the end, a longstanding principle stands: When it comes to sensitive legal matters, people should avoid spilling the beans to the AI and instead place trust in their lawyers — who can not only help to protect them, but their conversations as well.

Also read: Google Rolls Out Gemini AI App For Mac Users

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