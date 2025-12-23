OnePlus To Launch ‘Volkswagen’ Phone With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, 9,000 mAh Battery

As per Android Authority, the phone’s purported Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset means it is intended for the upper mid-range of smartphones and could have an architecture close to the two-year-old Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The device may also feature a 165Hz refresh rate display, just like the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 15. The phone will reportedly come with a 1.5K resolution, which is identical to the 15R and OnePlus 15. The display should enable smoother gameplay when it comes to titles like Call of Duty: Mobile, Clash of Clans and Brawl Stars.

Notably, there has been speculation, whether the product dubbed Volkswagen is either the OnePlus Nord 6 or the OnePlus Turbo. The OnePlus Nord 5 has the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, a 6,800mAh battery and a 144Hz display, so the upgrade could be possible.



The other phone is the rumored OnePlus Turbo, which was earlier leaked with the same chipset and a 165Hz display. While the battery and charging speed specifics from the earlier leaks don’t match that of the OnePlus Volkswagen, Android Authority says that the specs align with a newer rumour from ripster Anvin. Anvin had seen a Geekbench listing for the OnePlus model number PLU110, considered to be its Turbo device. The listing featured the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and a 9,000mAh battery.