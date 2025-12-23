OnePlus To Launch ‘Volkswagen’ Phone With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, 9,000 mAh Battery
The OnePlus Volkswagen’s purported capabilities include a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and a 165Hz refresh rate display.
OnePlus is reportedly developing a new phone for both India and the global markets. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, the smartphone, codenamed 'Volkswagen', will likely have a 9,000 mAh battery. The speculation follows the OnePlus 15R's debut last week. Notably, OnePlus has not commented on the rumours.
Tipster Abhishek Yadav gave out some details of the smartphone on his social media handles. Taking to Instagram Threads, the tipster revealed that the new phone would have 80W wired fast charging support. He added that the phone could feature a dual rear camera setup and a "6.xx-inch 1.5K OLED display".
OnePlus ‘Volkswagen’ Speculation
As per Android Authority, the phone’s purported Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset means it is intended for the upper mid-range of smartphones and could have an architecture close to the two-year-old Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The device may also feature a 165Hz refresh rate display, just like the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 15. The phone will reportedly come with a 1.5K resolution, which is identical to the 15R and OnePlus 15. The display should enable smoother gameplay when it comes to titles like Call of Duty: Mobile, Clash of Clans and Brawl Stars.
Notably, there has been speculation, whether the product dubbed Volkswagen is either the OnePlus Nord 6 or the OnePlus Turbo. The OnePlus Nord 5 has the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, a 6,800mAh battery and a 144Hz display, so the upgrade could be possible.
The other phone is the rumored OnePlus Turbo, which was earlier leaked with the same chipset and a 165Hz display. While the battery and charging speed specifics from the earlier leaks don’t match that of the OnePlus Volkswagen, Android Authority says that the specs align with a newer rumour from ripster Anvin. Anvin had seen a Geekbench listing for the OnePlus model number PLU110, considered to be its Turbo device. The listing featured the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and a 9,000mAh battery.
Upcoming OnePlus PLU110 phone on Geekbench— Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) December 22, 2025
- Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
>>2 Cores @ 2.02GHz
>> 2 Cores @ 2.80GHz
>> 3 Cores @ 3.01GHz
>>1 Core @ 3.21 GHz
>> Adreno 825
- 16GB RAM
- Android 16
Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is rumored to power OnePlus Turbo, which is slated for January 2026â¦ pic.twitter.com/FatqqAQHN4
It is unknown whether the specs were for the Turbo device itself or a rebadged version.
The OnePlus Turbo is set to be unveiled in China in January 2026. It is likely that the phone could be exclusive to China and released in other places as another model, like the Nord 6.